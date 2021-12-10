ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Jury finds Josh Duggar guilty of downloading and possessing child porn

5newsonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter an almost two-week trial, a federal...

www.5newsonline.com

truecrimedaily

Dad pleads guilty to manslaughter after wife allegedly beats daughter to death

WORCESTER, Mass. (TCD) -- A 42-year-old man was sentenced to eight years in prison Thursday following a guilty plea in Superior Court. The Telegram & Gazette reports Mavin Brito pleaded guilty to manslaughter in relation to his daughter’s beating death April 10, 2018. According to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office, Brito was initially charged with two counts of reckless endangerment of a child and two counts of permitting substantial injury to a child. His wife, Shana Pedroso, was charged with two counts of assault and battery on a child with injury and two counts of reckless endangerment of a child.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
The US Sun

‘I saw Laci Peterson AFTER police say she was killed by her husband Scott – but I was ignored by cops’

A WITNESS claimed she saw Laci Peterson walking her dog after the time that cops said she was murdered by her husband Scott but her testimony was not heard at trial. At least three people claimed to have seen the eight-month pregnant woman on the morning of December 24, 2002, at around 10.30am, an hour after Peterson was said to have left the home.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Duggar
NOLA.com

St. Bernard deputy sheriff convicted in neglected inmate's death dies in federal prison

He survived a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the middle of his federal trial. He survived a near-fatal infection in jail afterward when his bail was revoked. But Andre Dominick, a former captain in the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office, did not survive his five-year sentence for violating the civil rights of Nimali Henry, the 19-year-old mother who died of a treatable disease under Dominick’s watch in the St. Bernard Parish jail.
SAINT BERNARD PARISH, LA
The Independent

Missing 11-year-old Sophie Long found in foreign country

Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her dad, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography
allkpop.com

Han Seo Hee curses at the judge after being sentenced to prison

Han Seo Hee, who was charged with taking methamphetamine while on probation, was sentenced to prison in the first trial and arrested in court. On November 17, the Suwon District Court Seongnam Branch 1st Criminal Division sentenced Han Seo Hee to one year and six months in prison and was detained by the court as she was assessed to be a flight risk (a person likely to flee).
PUBLIC SAFETY
uticaphoenix.net

Fiancée of Man Convicted In Ahmaud Arbery’s Murder Tried to

GoFundMe recently terminated a campaign raising money for William “Roddie” Bryan, one of the men convicted last month of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, after it said the fundraising campaign violated the company’s term that prohibits collecting funds for the legal defense of a violent crime. The for-profit crowdfunding platform told the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Idaho State Journal

Judge reduces sentence of woman who carved victim's face in kidnapping case

IDAHO FALLS — A woman who was sentenced to prison for her role in the kidnapping and torture of her housemate will have one year less to wait for potential parole. District Judge Bruce Pickett reduced the fixed sentence of Sasha Martinez, 34, from five years in prison to four after she filed a rule 35 motion requesting that he reconsider her sentence. Pickett increased the indeterminate period of her sentence from 10 years to 11, so she could serve the same amount of time if she is not released on parole.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
The Independent

Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
insideedition.com

Victim Disgusted After Her Rapist Is Sentenced to Probation but No Jail Time

Convicted rapist Christopher Belter won't see a day in jail — just probation — and the sentence is drawing outrage. Belter, 20, sexually assaulted four teenage girls during parties at his family's upstate New York home. He apologized to the victims in court. “Through treatment and reflection, I’ve come to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

NJ mother killed her 5-month-old to ‘fulfill the last of her sins, murder’

A New Jersey mom who admitted to killing her 5-month-old daughter told police she did it in order to “fulfill the last of her sins, murder,” according to court documents. Kristhie Alcazar, 26, made her first court appearance Monday after she was charged with murder for stabbing her baby to death at a home in Penns Grove on Friday night. She faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Child killer Colin Pitchfork returned to prison ‘after approaching young women in street’

Double child killer Colin Pitchfork was recalled to prison because he had been approaching young women in the streets, it has emerged.The 61-year-old was released on probation after spending 33 years in jail in September, but was taken back to prison last week just two months later because of concerns probation officers had.Pitchfork was sentenced to life in prison after he admitted raping and strangling two 15-year-old girls in the 1980s.After much public furore, the Probation Board agreed to release him earlier this year, although some of the most stringent licence conditions ever were attached.However, he is now back behind...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘Appalling’ race rant woman who abused doorman to spend Christmas in prison

A woman caught on video as she racially abused and spat at a pub doorman is set to spend Christmas behind bars after she was jailed for 14 weeks for the “appalling” assault.Sharna Walker, who went viral on social media in May after the incident in Birmingham’s Broad Street leisure district, was warned at a previous court hearing she was facing an immediate jail term after admitting racially aggravated common assault.The 25-year-old had also admitted criminal damage after kicking open an exit door and smashing the glass panel, after she was asked to leave the Figure of Eight Wetherspoons branch...
PUBLIC SAFETY

