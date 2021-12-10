Jackson neighbors outraged by illegal dumping of Clarion Ledger newspapers

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Shocked and outraged are the emotions Pastor PJ Williams of Cornerstone Baptist Church felt after seeing this pile of Clarion Ledger newspapers dumped at an abandoned home on Camilla Drive– a street that he has lived on for more than 30 years.

“Just a pull-up in the driveway and don’t newspapers that’s supposed to be going to someone. We just can’t have that. There’s a whole pallet where they just pulled it off the back of the truck and dropped it here,” said Pastor Williams.

Sifting through the load of bundled newspapers, there were multiple loads indicating this has happened several times. Ironically, every Wednesday starting with November 24, December 1 and December 8.

I reached out to the Clarion Ledger for answers but was directed to customer service where I was told the district manager would give me a call within 24-48 hours. I also sent an email but haven’t gotten a response.

“We’re just asking the Clarion ledger to find out who’s dumping and clean it up so we will be able to rest,” said Pastor Williams.

“I know it’s a lot of illegal dumping going on around Jackson, but my thing is just because we’re in South Jackson don’t necessarily mean that we have to look like South Jackson,” said neighbor Aubrey Williams.

Aubrey said he was interested in purchasing the abandoned home where the newspapers sit but not anymore.

“This has to stop. A person like myself that looks to bring the neighborhood up, I can bring it up because I’ll be too far down to try to bring it up.”

And both men said this isn’t the first notice of dumping on this property in years past but hope that speaking out will prevent it in the years to come.

