Missing in Utah: What happened to Danny Scott?

By Marcos Ortiz
 6 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Cherri Waddell was fourteen years old when she watched her brother leave their apartment.

It was the last time she would ever see her brother, Danny Scott .

“There was a knock on the door,” recalled Waddell. “It was a friend of Daniel’s named Robin.”

Their mother was at work and Daniel and Waddell were home alone. He was 20 years old.

“She asked if she could talk to him for a minute,” said Waddell. “(Daniel) said okay and turned to me and said if I am not back in 20 minutes call mom.”

She noticed that he was not back after twenty minutes and then waited another fifteen minutes. It was January 1997 and Waddell remembered he walked out wearing shorts.

She walked outside, looking for Danny, the woman, and her vehicle. They weren’t anywhere to be found.

“At the time I didn’t think much about it, because I was a naive 14-year-old,” she said. “And he knew this girl for 10-years. He liked her.”

Eventually, their mother filed a police report with Murray police.

Days turned into weeks and months and there was still no sign of Danny Scott.

She gets a phone call a year after he disappeared. It was from a woman who asked for Danny.

“I told her no, that he is missing,” said Waddell. “Said ‘yeah, I know but he was supposed to come back by now.'”

She hung up before Waddell could ask another question.

Over the years, Scott’s disappearance was posted on several missing person websites . But nothing came of it.

In late 1997, Scott’s mother met with police. According to the police report, she told a detective “she has not heard from her son nor have any of her family members heard from him. Therefore, Mrs. Scott believes that he is not alive at this time.”

In 2019, she met with members of the Utah Cold Case Coalition to enlist their help.

“I just want to know what happened to him before I die,” Shirley Scott said in an interview with the coalition.

But a year later, Scott died , never learning what happened to her son.

Friday, as ABC4 continues with Missing in Utah, Scott’s past may have led to his disappearance.

