Bison set for challenge of facing new team in ETSU

By DAVE SELVIG
Bismarck Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Dakota State gets a new opponent Saturday in the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs. The Bison host East Tennessee State at 11 a.m. at the Fargodome. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. While the Bison have never played the Buccaneers (11-1), they do have a history against...

bismarcktribune.com

