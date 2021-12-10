UN chief: Climate change aggravates conflict and terrorism
By EDITH M. LEDERER
New Haven Register
6 days ago
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Climate change is “an aggravating factor” for instability, conflict and terrorism, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Thursday. The U.N. chief said the regions that are most vulnerable to climate change “also suffer from insecurity, poverty, weak governance and the scourge of...
Russia on Monday vetoed a Security Council resolution formally linking climate change and global security that was supported by a majority of UN member states.
Backed by Niger and Ireland, the draft resolution called on Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to "integrate climate-related security risk as a central component into comprehensive conflict-prevention strategies."
The text won support from 12 of the Council's 15 members.
China abstained, while India voted against, arguing that global warming was chiefly an issue related to economic development, rather than international security.
New York [US], December 10 (ANI): India on Thursday highlighted terrorism and climate change at UNSC open debate on "Maintenance of International Peace and Security: Security in the context of Terrorism and Climate Change". India's Permanent Representative to United Nations TS Tirumurti said that terrorism is a serious global concern....
New York [US], December 2 (ANI/Sputnik): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday raised the alarm regarding the way the international community is dealing with the African continent regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change, urging putting an end to "injustice.""I'm sounding the alarm about how the international community is dealing with Africa today, in this period marked by pandemic and the climate crisis," Guterres said during a press conference. "We must put an end to this injustice, immorality. We must absolutely ensure that conditions are equitable in terms of economic growth and political relations within the international arena. There must be a relationship of equality between us and Africa." (ANI/Sputnik)
Hunger in Africa has worsened significantly with an almost 50 percent rise in those considered undernourished compared to 2014, the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and other agencies said on Tuesday.
A new report says the number going hungry across Africa reached nearly 282 million in 2020 -- more than one-fifth of the population -- an increase of 89 million compared to just six years earlier.
Most of that deterioration occurred between 2019 and 2020, with economic downturns caused by the coronavirus pandemic blamed for exacerbating the chief causes of hunger.
"After a long period of improvement between 2000 and 2013, hunger has worsened substantially" across the continent, said a new report on food security and nutrition released by the FAO, the African Union and the UN Economic Commission for Africa.
On Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin criticized the U.S. military’s decision not to punish those behind an August airstrike that killed 10 civilians and said the U.S. can no longer use the “pretext” of supporting democracy and human rights to act around the world. “While...
Angela Merkel blocked the US from selling arms to Ukraine to defend itself against a possible Russian invasion, it has emerged. Details published in the German media appear to confirm Ukrainian claims that Mrs Merkel’s government effectively vetoed Nato allies from supplying weapons to Kyiv. Under the former chancellor,...
The following story is adapted from "Trump’s Peace: The Abraham Accords and the Reshaping of the Middle East." The unveiling of Trump's Middle East peace plan — and former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's efforts to parlay the plan into unilateral annexations in the occupied West Bank — sparked weeks of tensions between the U.S. and Israeli governments.
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Germany is running out of COVID-19 vaccines—even before Omicron can begin to wreak havoc. Angela Merkel's successor, Olaf Scholz, reaffirmed on Wednesday his goal as the...
DOHA, Qatar — Afghanistan's Taliban rulers believe that women "must have the right to education and to work," the spokesman for the Taliban's political office in Doha tells NPR. "Our endeavors are underway now to solve this problem," Muhammad Naeem Wardak says. Speaking in Arabic in a wide-ranging, 40-minute...
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday warned Mali's military rulers not to accept Russia's Wagner mercenaries, saying a deal would divert needed funds and further destabilize the African country. "Wagner forces -- which are known for their destabilizing activities and human rights abuses -- will not bring peace to Mali, but rather will destabilize the country further," Blinken said in a statement.
It’s hard for “progressive” Democrats to avoid being likened to communists when a leading Democratic U.S. senator openly consorts with, yes, communists. And this wasn’t just an encounter of happenstance. This was a preplanned, open, full embrace of a Communist Party event, accompanied by fulsome praise for the Communist Party hosts. What it means is that even if U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut isn’t himself a communist, he is indisputably a fellow traveler .
Creator: ALASTAIR GRANT | Credit: POOL/AFP via Getty Images. On Monday, there was a draft resolution at the UN Security Council that came up linking the concept of climate change to security and India voted against this particular draft. Now the significance of this draft was that Niger, the country that had introduced this particular draft wanted to make a point that now the internal security of a country is related to climate change because climate change is causing disputes around the world. The problem with this draft as per India was if this would have passed, then it means that climate change has become a security matter, and once it becomes a security matter, it would become the responsibility of the Security Council to resolve it. Because, as per the UN Charter, the Security Council is responsible for maintaining peace across the world. That is why India voted against it, and the reason why this resolution could not pass was that Russia, as a permanent member, vetoed against this resolution and China abstained from voting.
Cross-border humanitarian aid to Syria remains vital, the United Nations Secretary-General said in an internal report Tuesday, as a UN authorization allowing aid into rebel-held areas in the country's northwest without approval from Damascus is up for renewal.
A rare moment of cooperation between the United States and Russia in July allowed for a six-month extension of activity at Bab al-Hawa, the only border crossing through which aid reaches the rebel stronghold of Idlib province. That authorization, renewable once, runs until January 10.
"Cross-border assistance remains lifesaving for millions of people in need in north-west Syria," Antonio Guterres said in a confidential document obtained by AFP, adding that over four million people were in need of crucial assistance across the country.
The United States and several European nations believe the UN authorization for the crossing between Syria and Turkey should renew automatically for an additional six months, without the need for a new vote.
Giving cause for Chinese Communist Party celebration, the United Arab Emirates is suspending a $23 billion purchase of F-35 combat aircraft and MQ-9B drones from the United States. Agreed in the Trump administration's closing days, this arms deal would bring big new revenue streams to both Lockheed Martin (which makes...
The Biden administration on Monday said it has evacuated nearly 500 U.S. citizens from Afghanistan since the U.S.'s chaotic withdrawal on Aug. 31 while fewer than a dozen U.S. citizens who want to leave are still stuck there. The numbers, disclosed in a press release from the State Department, are...
The young woman in Myanmar decided to speak out when she realized that money from the company she loved was now in the hands of the military leaders she hated. She worked for Total Energies, the French company that operates a gas field off Myanmar’s coast with a state-owned enterprise. But in February, the military took over Myanmar’s government and its bank accounts, including those that receive hundreds of millions of dollars each year from the Yadana gas field. As military abuses such as the murder and detention of thousands grew, the young woman joined others across Myanmar in...
Comments / 0