Operation Veteran Supply Drop in Luzerne County
EXETER, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Making sure veterans are not forgotten during the holiday season.
This is the fourth year for Operation Veteran Supply Drop. Volunteers are collecting supplies for local vets at American Grill in Exeter. The owner says they've received more items this year than last.
When the collection is complete, all the supplies will be turned over to the VA Medical Center to be handed out to veterans.
