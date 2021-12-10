ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Operation Veteran Supply Drop in Luzerne County

By Dave Barr
WBRE
WBRE
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30bKdl_0dJ15JbW00

EXETER, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Making sure veterans are not forgotten during the holiday season.

This is the fourth year for Operation Veteran Supply Drop. Volunteers are collecting supplies for local vets at American Grill in Exeter. The owner says they’ve received more items this year than last.

Fans send off Southern Columbia Tigers at traditional pep rally

When the collection is complete, all the supplies will be turned over to the VA Medical Center to be handed out to veterans.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Community meet and greet with the Scranton Police Department

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Mutual trust and strong relationships, that’s the key to public safety when it comes to police officers and the communities they serve. Several officers from the Scranton Police Department mingled in the food court at The Marketplace at Steamtown, giving members of the community the opportunity to stop by and […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Santa on the Square event to be held December 18 in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With Christmas quickly approaching, there is an opportunity for children to visit with Santa and tell him what’s on their wish list this year. On Saturday, December 18, children can meet Santa at Santa on the Square in downtown Wilkes-Barre from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hot chocolate will be […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Luzerne County, PA
Society
County
Luzerne County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Exeter, PA
Government
City
Luzerne, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Government
City
Columbia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Exeter, PA
WBRE

Goat in Luzerne County returns home after several weeks on the lam

DORRANCE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — If you’ve ever wondered what it is like to be totally free, just ask ‘Jack the Goat’, who took off from his owners to explore Luzerne County. Jack the Goat, otherwise known as ‘Jack Daniels’, was meant to be a wedding gift for Hilari Kilkeeney and her husband. But […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County DA advises don’t let infants sleep in bed with parents

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Concerns are rising over an alarming number of infant deaths in Luzerne County. Deaths investigators say are caused by adults usually parents rolling onto the infant while sleeping. The County’s District Attorney is issuing a plea to parents. Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce says he had to go public […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Volunteers#Weather#American Grill#Southern Columbia Tigers#The Va Medical Center
WBRE

Nationally recognized gingerbread house in Monroe County

SKYTOP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Historic Hotels of America has put out a list of 25 must-see gingerbread houses across America. One is located in our region. About 560 pounds of sugar, an estimated 23 gallons of eggs, a few pounds of cinnamon and flour. A few hundred pounds of flour. The timeless tradition of gingerbread […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

New Bureau of Elections Director coming to Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Bureau of Elections has a new Director. Mike Susek, 43, will take the reigns of a bureau that has well-documented issues in recent elections. Those issues include mail-in ballots with incorrect candidate names, mislabeled electronic ballots, and military ballots mistakenly thrown into the trash. The I-Team talks […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Local fire department gathers donations to help victims of Kentucky tragedy

LOWER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The devastation is massive, and so is the recovery effort facing thousands of people after deadly tornados in Kentucky. President Biden will travel there Wednesday to get a first-hand look at the damage. Meanwhile, a Snyder County Fire Department is doing whatever it can to help the victims […]
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
WBRE

Broken coil blamed for ‘significant water damage’ at Williamsport City Hall

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After relocating in early August because of poor air quality and mold from a storm in July, Williamsport City Hall sustained water damage early Wednesday morning. Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter released a statement saying that around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, Williamsport Bureau of Fire responded to an alarm at City […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Pennsylvania State Police give home holiday security tips

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many people travel for the holidays but posting online that your home will be empty could set you up for burglary. Sharing memories and pictures on social media are routine for many. However, law enforcement says it could lead to a theft in your home around this time of year. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

WBRE

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
897K+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy