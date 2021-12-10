ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Police: Young child safely recovered, suspect arrested after vehicle in stolen car pursuit crashes in Des Moines

weareiowa.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficers said they found the four-year-old...

www.weareiowa.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Des Moines, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Des Moines, IA
CNN

A single Kentucky Republican travels with Biden to survey tornado and storm damage

(CNN) — On nearly any other day in Washington, Republican Congressman James Comer would likely be calling for oversight investigations into the Biden administration. But on Wednesday, Comer -- who represents Kentucky's 1st District and is the top Republican on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform -- accompanied President Joe Biden throughout his trip to Kentucky to survey damage in the wake of deadly tornadoes.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Stolen Car

Comments / 0

Community Policy