Pacers head coach to miss games after positive COVID-19 test

By WRTV.com Staff
WRTV
WRTV
 6 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers confirmed on Friday its head coach, Rick Carlisle, will miss several games after testing positive for COVID-19.

Indiana has already won twice this week — beating Washington on Monday and routing the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

ESPN reports Carlisle has been placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols after having a positive result on a rapid test for COVID-19 following Wednesday's win.

On Friday, the Pacers confirmed Carlisle got a positive PCR lab test result for COVID-19. A source told ESPN Carslisle, who is fully vaccinated and has received a booster shot, is experiencing "mild symptoms."

The Pacers said Assistant Coach Lloyd Pierce will assume head coaching duties starting with Friday's game.

Pacers guard Justin Holiday has not played since entering the health and safety protocols on Nov. 30.

The Pacers are scheduled to play the Dallas Mavericks on Friday at 7 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

