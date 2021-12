Officials will grant students returning from winter break with campus access for the first two days of classes before requiring them to take a COVID-19 test. Administrators said Wednesday that students who are near campus the week before classes should schedule a test before the semester begins to avoid peak testing times, adding that campus access holds will be reinstated on Jan. 12. Students who test between Jan. 3 and Jan. 7 will have one hour of free parking at the G street Garage if they validate their ticket at the testing center.

