HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings Symphony Orchestra announces that their annual Holiday Concert is being moved to Lynn Farrell Arena on the Hastings College campus. The move is being done to accommodate choirs from three high schools and Hastings College as they join the HSO for a festive offering of music for the holidays. All singers will be accompanied by the orchestra on four selections, and each choir will contribute their own song for the program.

7 DAYS AGO