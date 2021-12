STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Apollo Pro Cleaning and Restoration is donating winter weather gear all around downtown for the third year in a row. This year they are placing 200 bags throughout Steubenville with hats, scarves, and gloves for anyone to take. They can be found on street sidewalks and telephone poles with a message saying, "We are not lost...take me if I can help keep you warm.”

