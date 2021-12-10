ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

MSD Pike Township staff, parents share concerns over pay negotiations: ‘We want teachers to feel valued’

By Melissa Crash
FOX59
FOX59
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fWGx6_0dJ13Qkd00

INDIANAPOLIS – Thursday night was an emotional MSD Pike Township school board meeting as negotiations continue about teacher and staff pay. Teachers directly asking board members, how much longer this will go on?

The cafeteria at Central Elementary School was filled with teachers, staff and people who live in Pike Township. They wanted to get answers to their questions.

“I want to know how many of you who are sitting up here on this board is really working for us?” asked one person in attendance.

A teacher added, “We want people to stay in Pike and we want teachers to feel valued in Pike.”

They believe, that’s not the case right now. As the school board and the Pike Classroom Teachers Association (PCTA) is currently in the middle of contract negotiations which has led to recurring staff absences.

‘Cases this year have been even more significant’ as all Avon schools now require masks

As we’ve reported, several times the district had to close or move to remote learning.

“Pay these teachers, pay these bus drivers, pay everyone,” stated Raul Lopez, a student in Pike Township schools, “Because they deserve it.”

Lopez is proud to be a Pike student, but all of this has led him to make the difficult decision to enroll in another nearby district. When he announced this during the meeting, the crowd was visibly upset.

“It is uncomfortable for me to stay in a district that doesn’t pay the teachers an equitable amount,” Lopez said.

School Board President, Terry Webster says while it’s taken time, the negotiations are moving forward.

“It’s all of our employees that we want to make sure we’re fair and offering our best,” said Webster, “It’s been sometimes frustrating, but we look like we’re getting to the finish line now and it looks like our contract should be hopefully, prayerfully, ratified pretty soon.”

While Webster wouldn’t disclose the amount of money the district has discussed, he says there is a tentative agreement.

“We’re proud of Pike and we’ll continue to go forward,” Webster asking parents and community members, “Continue to put your trust in us.”

Students show off computer science projects to tackle community problems

Trust is something, some people are having trouble with. As more teachers and staff members announce their resignation, the Pike Classroom Teachers Association held a vote asking, “Do the teachers of Pike Township have confidence in Dr. Flora Reichanadter to fulfill her leadership role as the Superintendent of MSD of Pike Township?”

President of PCTA, Chris Ludy read the question aloud to the meeting, along with the results. He stated that one percent of respondents said yes, 99% said no.

While negotiations continue both sides can agree, they need to do what’s best for students.

“Something special exists in this district,” said one teacher who spoke during the meeting.

We also learned that the school board is planning to meet again on Monday to discuss the terms of the teacher collective bargaining agreement.

Here’s the official announcement:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX59

IPS prepares for up to 200 Afghan children to enter school district; moves to end partnership with Ignite Academy

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Public School is preparing for up to 200 Afghan children to come into the school’s district between now and spring, the school district announced Tuesday. Currently, six to eight Afghan families are already enrolled within the IPS district but a resettlement agency working with the school district projected upwards of 200 more […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Pike School Board expected to pass new teacher contracts, vote Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS — The teachers at MSD of Pike Schools are one step closer to having a new collective bargaining agreement after months of rallies and stalled negotiations. Monday, the Pike Board of Education held a specially called meeting for the tentative agreement to be presented to the public and for board members to ask questions. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indiana State Board of Education approves new license programs to address critical teacher shortage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — To address the nationwide teacher shortage in Indiana, only worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic, Purdue University in Fort Wayne will be implementing five new teaching licensure programs. The Indiana State Board of Education had approved the programs on Wednesday. Of the five programs, three of them are Transition to Teaching programs: […]
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Indianapolis, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Education
FOX59

Grants totaling $500M awarded across all Indiana counties to fund new construction, growth initiatives

INDIANAPOLIS – Economic development grants totaling $500 million are headed to all of Indiana’s 92 counties. The Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) is funded by the federal government’s American Rescue Plan. The grants will finance construction of housing, businesses and amenities like parks. Some communities are also using the funding for infrastructure projects […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Income tax rates to increase in these 3 central Indiana counties

INDIANAPOLIS — Three central Indiana counties’ income tax rates will increase at the start of the new year, the Indiana Department of Revenue announced. Local income tax rates are determined by county officials and provided to the Indiana Department of Revenue for review to ensure they are in compliance with state law. Cass County, Madison […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Task force unveils recommendations for Indiana’s juvenile justice system

INDIANAPOLIS – A state task force has unveiled new recommendations to improve Indiana’s juvenile justice system. Some of those ideas will be proposed to the state legislature this session. The Juvenile Justice Reform Task Force formed in April 2020 and consists of state lawmakers from both parties, law enforcement officials and activists, among others. The […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

FOX59

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy