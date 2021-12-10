ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Timme scores 22 as No. 5 Gonzaga beats Merrimack 80-55

By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS Associated Press
SPOKANE, Wash. — Drew Timme scored 22 points, making all eight of his shots, and No. 5 Gonzaga beat cold-shooting Merrimack 80-55 on Thursday night. Freshman center Chet Holmgren had 15 points and 15 rebounds, and Julian Strawther added 15 points for Gonzaga (8-2), which has won 57 consecutive home games...

WIS-TV

Former Oklahoma QB transfers to USC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler announced Monday he is transferring to the University of South Carolina. Rattler said in a tweet, “Excited for the next chapter! #SpursUp.” University of South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer retweeted the message. This news comes after the top...
friars.com

Men's Basketball Game Notes At No. 20/22 Connecticut

Friars To Open BIG EAST Play At UConn On December 18: The Friars will play at UConn as both teams will open the BIG EAST season on Saturday, December 18 at 5:00 p.m. on FOX. It will mark the first time ever the two long-time New England rivals have met in their BIG EAST opener. Providence holds a 29-45 mark all-time versus Connecticut. The Friars have posted a 15-17 mark all-time versus UConn in Providence, an 11-25 record versus the Huskies at UConn and a 3-3 mark on neutral courts. The Huskies are one of the Friars' oldest New England rivals with the first match up on January 21, 1928 when UConn won, 29-21, in Storrs. In the first matchup last season, the Friars earned a 70-59 win on February 10, 2021 in Providence. The last time the two teams met, UConn defeated the Friars, 73-61, in Storrs, Conn. on February 16, 2021. The last time the two teams played in Hartford, the Friars earned a 77-65 win on January 17, 2008.
