Despite being short staffed itself, Summit Stage has played a key role in making sure students get to school this year while Summit School District is low on bus drivers. Interim Superintendent Roy Crawford said busing has continued to be a challenge all school year, but not as much as it would have been without the help of Summit Stage. Crawford said he’s happy the district was able to add a bus route to Blue River but that families are just continuing to make the best of a “really bad situation.”

SUMMIT COUNTY, CO ・ 9 DAYS AGO