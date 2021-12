STARKVILLE — As coach Mike Leach spoke with the media following Saturday’s practice in preparation for the Liberty Bowl, his eyes had begun to turn toward next season. He’s finishing his second year at Mississippi State, and while strides were made, there’s still a way to go. He wants to increase the depth on the roster across the board to avoid the sporadic play that led to large deficits and even larger comebacks this season, and the early...

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO