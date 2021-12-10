Meg Whitman, former eBay executive and gubernatorial candidate, nominated for ambassador to Kenya

President Biden nominated billionaire Meg Whitman, a corporate chief who unsuccessfully ran for governor of California in 2010, to be his ambassador to Kenya.

Whitman, a Republican, was a prominent supporter of Biden during the 2020 election and endorsed him at the virtual Democratic National Convention, saying she could not support then-President Trump.

“I’m a longtime Republican and a longtime CEO. And let me tell you, Donald Trump has no clue how to run a business, let alone an economy,” Whitman said at the time. “Joe Biden, on the other hand, has a plan that will strengthen our economy for working people and small-business owners. For me, the choice is simple. I’m with Joe.”

The sentiment was not surprising given that Whitman in 2016 compared Trump to Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini. She backed unsuccessful Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton that year.

