ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Meg Whitman, former eBay executive and gubernatorial candidate, nominated for ambassador to Kenya

By Los Angeles Times
KTLA
KTLA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00MK4a_0dJ12FFf00

President Biden nominated billionaire Meg Whitman, a corporate chief who unsuccessfully ran for governor of California in 2010, to be his ambassador to Kenya.

Whitman, a Republican, was a prominent supporter of Biden during the 2020 election and endorsed him at the virtual Democratic National Convention, saying she could not support then-President Trump.

“I’m a longtime Republican and a longtime CEO. And let me tell you, Donald Trump has no clue how to run a business, let alone an economy,” Whitman said at the time. “Joe Biden, on the other hand, has a plan that will strengthen our economy for working people and small-business owners. For me, the choice is simple. I’m with Joe.”

The sentiment was not surprising given that Whitman in 2016 compared Trump to Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini. She backed unsuccessful Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton that year.

Read the full story on LATimes.com .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Newsday

Could Trump really win again in 2024?

As we approach the one-year mark of the Biden presidency, what should be unthinkable — a second victory for Donald Trump in 2024 — seems increasingly possible. How real a prospect is it, and what can we do to stop it from happening?. For millions of Americans, including...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benito Mussolini
Person
Meg Whitman
Person
Adolf Hitler
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

Hillary Clinton says she would 'bet on' Trump running for president again in 2024 after new poll finds Trump and Biden would end up in near-dead heat for White House

Former First Lady Hillary Clinton said Sunday she would 'bet' on her 2016 rival, former President Donald Trump, launching another White House bid in 2024, and it appears many Americans would be keen to see it. In a potential rematch of last year's presidential race, President Joe Biden leads Trump...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kenya#Republican#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KTLA

KTLA

22K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy