ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Gets Glammed Up for NYE Promo Work with Pete Davidson

justjaredjr.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiley Cyrus looks so chic in her sheer black dress while leaving a video shoot on Thursday evening (December 9) in New York City. The 29-year-old singer was joined...

www.justjaredjr.com

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

Miley Cyrus Called Out Pete Davidson's Relationship with Kim Kardashian in the Most Hilarious Way

Miley Cyrus just put Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's relationship on blast. On Thursday, Miley and Pete appeared together on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote their upcoming New Year's Eve special, and at one point, the singer trolled the comedian over his budding romance with Kardashian by hilariously remixing the lyrics to Yvonne Fair's "It Should Have Been Me." Midway into her performance, Miley walked off stage and over to Davidson, sitting on Fallon's desk with one leg over the SNL star's chair as she began singing, "Pete Davidson, how you gonna do this to me. It should have been me. In that Lamborghini leaving that nice a— restaurant."
CELEBRITIES
US Magazine

The Kardashians Think Kim and Pete Davidson’s Relationship Could Become ‘Serious’: They ‘Are All for It’

Supportive! Kim Kardashian is still exploring her relationship with Pete Davidson, but he has already won over her famous family. “The family is happy for Kim, and they really have taken a liking to Pete,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “A lot of the Kardashians met him in the past and have hung out with him, so he’s not like this new stranger that just entered into their lives. They think he’s funny and is fun to be around. He’s someone that just lightens the mood in the room.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Jimmy Fallon
The Independent

Katherine Ryan says she’s ‘disgusted’ by Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson dating rumours

Comedian Katherine Ryan has said she is “disgusted” and “agitated” by the rumours circulating around Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s apparent relationship.Ryan, who currently hosts ITV’s newest dating show, Ready to Mingle, told Metro that she was not convinced that Kardashian and Davidson aren’t playing a “trick” with their supposed romance.Speculation that Kardashian and Davidson could be dating has been mounting for weeks, after the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star met the comedian on the set of Saturday Night Live in October.The pair have been spotted at an amusement park together, were pictured together at Davidson’s birthday party,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc Studios#Peacock
Footwear News

Noah Cyrus Is Cozy for Thanksgiving with Miley Cyrus in Quilted Jacket and Yeezy Puffer Boots

Noah Cyrus proved that comfy outdoor style is equally as appropriate indoors—especially on Thanksgiving. While celebrating the holiday with big sister Miley Cyrus and mom Tish Cyrus, the “July” singer dressed comfortably in a printed beige hoodie. Featuring anime graphics, the bold piece was layered beneath an olive green quilted bomber jacket. Cyrus paired the tops with a pair of printed pants, which included a pattern of tree trunks and fall foliage. The musician’s outfit was complete with silver rings, small hoop earrings and a pendant necklace. View this post on Instagram A post shared by noah (@noahcyrus) When it came to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
editorials24.com

Pete Davidson Reveals His Biggest Dating Dealbreaker – Kim Kardashian, You Listening??

Pete Davidson has turned into quite the Casanova, so how does he pick who to date next?. In Tuesday’s episode of iHeartRadio’s River Cafe Table 4 with Ruthie Rodgers, the Saturday Night Live star admitted that he’s figured out the best way to determine if a girl is worth a second date and how to make himself look good in the process. Sharing his top-notch dating tip, the comedian expressed:
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Had Their First Night Out Together Since She Started Dating Pete Davidson

When tragedy strikes, family members can often find a way to put their differences aside and come together. That was definitely the case for Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, who reunited for their late friend and collaborator Virgil Abloh’s final Louis Vuitton runway show last night. Kardashian, who’s been dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson for roughly one month, and West were joined by their eldest daughter, North West, and a friend of the former couple snapped a photo of the trio at the gorgeous and touching event, honoring one of fashion’s most visionary designers. Businessman Richie Akiva took to his...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Slays In Cutout Jumpsuit For Jimmy Fallon Appearance With Pete Davidson: Photos

Oh Miley! The “Malibu” songstress proved she was a cut above the rest, rocking a sexy black jumpsuit for her late-night appearance. Miley Cyrus, 29, made sure she was the center of attention while making an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with Pete Davidson, 28, on Dec. 9. The former Disney starlet sizzled wearing a form-fitting black jumpsuit. The alluring look featured two sexy side-cut outs and a sassy knot over her center while expertly highlighting her silhouette. Amping up the drama, Miley wore a pair of sassy blue and gold heels which matched the gold bangles on her wrists. She went edgy with her beauty look, streaking her mod blonde locks with black.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Pete Davidson Reveals Alleged 'Hickey' After Dinner With Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson can’t keep their hands or mouths to themselves, it appears. The beaming new couple was spotted after they stepped out for a romantic date night and Pete appeared to be sporting a bright, red hickey on his neck. The love bite was seen after Kim and Pete dined at the fancy Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday night, Daily Mail reports.
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Miley Cyrus teases Pete Davidson about Kim Kardashian romance while performing 'It Should Have Been Me'

If Thursday's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" was any indication, we're in for a treat with "Miley's New Year's Eve Party." The NBC special will be cohosted by Cyrus and Davidson, and their appearance on Fallon was capped by Cyrus covering "It Should Have Been Me" and expertly teasing Davidson over his rumored romance with Kim Kardashian in the process.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy