I was in my local grocery store the other night. As I reached for a box of frozen waffles, I heard the familiar bow-wa-wow intro to “Hella Good.” The second single from No Doubt’s Rock Steady is grocery store music. I mean, of course it is. Nearly every No Doubt single is in the grocery store playlist rotation, and most of them can still be heard regularly on certain adult contemporary radio stations. Ever since these songs came out, they’ve been ubiquitous. (I’m primarily referring to the SoCal band’s 1995 breakthrough Tragic Kingdom, Rock Steady, and most of Gwen Stefani’s solo singles. Return Of Saturn is kind of an outlier, but we’ll talk about that a little later).

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO