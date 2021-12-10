ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Olave Leads Buckeyes on Walter Camp All-American Teams

By Jerod Smalley
 6 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Senior receiver Chris Olave, tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere and kicker Noah Ruggles were named to the Walter Camp All-American 2 nd team Thursday night. No Buckeyes made the first team.

The Walter Camp is the oldest All-American team recognized nationally. Cincinnati defensive back Coby Bryant made the first team.

A pair of Buckeyes were among the nominees during Thursday’s College Football Awards Show. Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud was a finalist for the Davey O’Brien Award to the nation’s top quarterback. That award went to Alabama’s Bryce Young. Ruggles was a finalist for the Lou Groza Award, which was presented to Michigan’s Jake Moody.

Stroud will attend the Heisman Trophy ceremony Friday and Saturday in New York City.

Former Buckeye receiver and Alabama standout Jameson Williams was named the Biletnikoff Award winner for the nation’s top receiver. Bryant was named the Jim Thorpe Award winner, for the nation’s top defensive back.

Cincinnati Head Coach Luke Fickell (OSU Alumnus, Columbus native) was named the National Coach of the Year after leading the Bearcats to a 13-0 season and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

NBC4 Columbus

2022 Columbus Crew schedule released

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Major League Soccer has unveiled the full 2022 regular season schedule, which includes the 34-game schedule for the Columbus Crew. The Black & Gold will open the 27th MLS season on Feb. 26 at Lower.com Field against the Vancouver Whitecaps, its first match against the Canadian club since 2019. The next […]
