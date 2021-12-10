ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Ducks defeat Blue Jackets during shootout 2-1

10TV
10TV
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Trevor Zegras and Rickard Rakell scored in the shootout and the Anaheim Ducks rallied past the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 for their...

www.10tv.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbslocal.com

Terry scores on penalty shot in OT, Ducks beat Blues 3-2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Troy Terry scored his second goal of the game on a penalty shot in overtime to give the Anaheim Ducks a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday night. “He’s done that, I mean, quite a few times in practice, so, you know I think he’s the guy that you’d want up in that situation,” Ducks goalie Anthony Stolarz said. “He’s proven time and time again that he’s a big-time player. He’s a massive force and he gets that game-tying goal and then bears for one in overtime.”
NHL
10TV

Blue Jackets fall to Canucks 4-3

VANCOUVER, BC — Bo Horvat scored twice and the Vancouver Canucks rallied from three goals down to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 for their fifth straight victory since Bruce Boudreau took over as coach. Horvat buried his second of the game on a power play with 58.8 seconds...
NHL
milehighsports.com

Enough is enough: Jacob MacDonald is second player in five days to be stretchered off the ice for contact to the head

DENVER — Avalanche defenseman Jacob MacDonald is the first NHL player to get stretchered off the ice in a regular-season game in five days. Five days since Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba obliterated Chicago’s Jujhar Khaira with a hit that made initial contact with the head despite the principal point being the chest. That’s the explanation from the league on why Trouba went unpenalized for the play that saw Khaira, who has a history of concussion issues, get stretchered off the ice and transported to a local hospital.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
CBS Boston

Bruce Cassidy Back With Bruins After COVID Absence

BOSTON (CBS) —  The Bruins have their head coach back. Bruce Cassidy was back on the ice with his team after being away for the last two weeks with COVID-19. Cassidy was placed in the NHL’s COVID protocol back on Nov. 30 following a positive test and missed six games. Assistant Joe Sacco took over for Cassidy on the Boston bench, leading the Bruins to a 3-1-2 record in Cassidy’s absence. Cassidy said that being at home and watching the Bruins reminded him of his head coaching days in Providence, when he kept tabs on the big league team. It wasn’t easy...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexandre Texier
Person
Trevor Zegras
Person
Rickard Rakell
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Brad Marchand, Craig Smith In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins played the Flames two days before Calgary put six players and one coach in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Now two Bruins are in protocol. The first player placed in protocol was forward Craig Smith. About 90 minutes later, the Bruins announced that star winger Brad Marchand was placed in COVID-19 protocols, too. Despite missing three games due to a suspension, Marchand leads the Bruins in goals (11) and assists (16) this season. Smith has two goals and five assists in his 19 games this season. On Monday, the NHL postponed Calgary games through Thursday amid the team’s COVID...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

5 Penguins Who Probably Won’t Be Back Next Season

The Pittsburgh Penguins are enjoying some success this season, even though they’ve dealt with a wide range of injuries, COVID-19 battles, and some players who are struggling to find their form. The team is expected to be buyers at the trade deadline, as the Stanley Cup is front of mind for the Penguins in 2021-22. Next season, however, could be a different story, as there’s expected to be several changes to the roster over the summer. Let’s take a look at five Penguins are who likely enjoying their final season in Pittsburgh.
NHL
markerzone.com

MACDONALD GETS KO'D, RANTANEN GOES AFTER WEEGAR AT THE FINAL BUZZER BETWEEN AVS AND PANTHERS (W/VIDEO)

The Colorado Avalanche and the Florida Panthers were engaged in a battle Sunday night as the two teams looked to rough each other up all night long. One of the biggest moments came early in the second as Ryan Lomberg flattened Jacob MacDonald, leaving him out cold on the ice. Nicolas Aube-Kubel would come to the defence of his teammate, fighting Lomberg before MacDonald was carried off the ice on a stretcher.
NHL
CBS Boston

NHL Postpones Calgary Flames Games Through Thursday Amid COVID Outbreak

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins just wrapped up a successful road trip and are getting head coach Bruce Cassidy back after he missed time with COVID-19. But the B’s may have more COVID issues in the near future. That’s because the Calgary Flames — the team that Boston just beat 4-2 in Calgary on Saturday night — have now had six players and one staff member enter the NHL’s COVID Protocol within a 24-hour period, prompting the league to postpone Flames games though Thursday, Dec. 16. Calgary was set to play the Blackhawks in Chicago on Monday night, but didn’t even make the trip across the border. Now the Bruins, who are back home after their road trip, will wait to see if they have any COVID issues pop up over the next few days. Boston went 2-0-1 on its three-game swing through western Canada, with wins in Calgary and Edmonton following a shootout loss to Vancouver. The Bruins are slated to host the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anaheim Ducks
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Wild-Carolina Hurricanes Game Postponed Tuesday, NHL Cites COVID Protocols

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Wild-Carolina Hurricanes game Tuesday evening has been postponed due to more Carolina players entering the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. According to the NHL, four additional players in Carolina were placed on the COVID-19 protocols Tuesday. There are now six players in Carolina out due to COVID-19. “The decision was made following consultation by the NHL’s, NHLPA’s and Club’s medical groups,” the NHL said in a release. NEWS: The @NHL announced that, as a result of four additional Carolina Hurricanes Players entering the NHL’s COVID Protocols earlier today, the team’s game tonight against the #mnwild will be postponed. More information » https://t.co/vUhczKdK9L pic.twitter.com/cPRIyKCNY7 — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) December 14, 2021 In Minnesota, Freddy Gaudreau returned to the lineup from the COVID-19 protocol list on Sunday.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: Storm System Could Bring Minnesota’s 1st December Tornado With Pediatric ICU Beds Running Low, Doctors Urge Parents To Consider Options Before Bringing Sick Kids To Urgent Care Suspect Vehicle In Attempted Carjacking In Edina Found In Minneapolis Police: Delivery Driver Runs Over Groceries Of Elderly Couple Who Had Pro-Police Sign In Their Yard ‘I Was In Shock’: Vikings Halftime Hot Air Balloon Disaster Recounted 50 Years Later Kim Potter Trial Updates
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Bruins News & Rumors: Kane, Bergeron, Lucic & More

In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, there was recently talk that the team was interested in Evander Kane, but that no longer appears to be the case. Meanwhile, many are beginning to speculate what the future could hold for Patrice Bergeron, who is without a contract for next season. In other news, former Bruin Milan Lucic was able to get a proper ovation for his 1000th NHL game, a milestone he hit last season. Last but not least, after a shaky start, both Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman are picking up their play in recent weeks.
NHL
NBC Sports

A hat trick and rout of Devils give Flyers' season-best 3rd straight win

The Flyers picked up a season-best third straight win with a 6-1 knockout of the Devils on Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center. Cam Atkinson scored a hat trick and nine different Flyers recorded at least a point. So far, Mike Yeo has worked his magic with the Flyers....
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
10TV

10TV

Columbus, OH
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus local news

 https://www.10tv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy