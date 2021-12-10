ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, Grizzlies pull away from Lakers 108-95

By The Associated Press
yourvalley.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 25 points, Desmond Bane added 23 and the Memphis Grizzlies pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 108-95 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. Tyus Jones and De’Anthony Melton added 12 points apiece for Memphis, which...

