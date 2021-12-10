Ocean Water Warnings Issued for LA County Beaches

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Health officials today are advising the public to beware of potentially hazardous water conditions at Los Angeles County waters due to recent rainfall.

The county Department of Public Health is warning people to exercise caution swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers due to a possible increase in bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas after rainfall.

The advisory will be in effect through 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day on the county's beach closure hotline at 800-525-5662.

Information is also available online at PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.

Photo: Getty Images