ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Joshua Yang

By Joshua Yang
Daily Princetonian
 6 days ago

Pizza, bad movies, and Saturday Nights Sober: the Alcohol Initiative sponsors alcohol-free student-run events. A program with over...

www.dailyprincetonian.com

Comments / 0

Related
z1077fm.com

TACO WEDNESDAY AT THE JOSHUA TREE VFW

It’s taco Wednesday and the Joshua Tree Veterans of Foreign Wars Post will be serving tacos today (December 8) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The VFW is located on Veterans Way in downtown Joshua Tree.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
Food Beast

Miller Lite and Jimmy O. Yang Drop Drinkable 'Beernaments'

Miller Lite has just launched the perfect Christmas ornament for beer lovers. Introducing Beernaments, a Christmas tree ornament that's actually filled with 8 ounces of Miller Lite beer. To help with the launch, Miller Lite enlisted the help of actor and comedian Jimmy O. Yang to help explain the magic...
DRINKS
Best Life

Never Do This When Eating on a Plane, Flight Attendants Warn

Whether it's a 4- or 12-hour flight, you may have the opportunity to buy or simply be offered a couple different dinner options. And even if you don't get a meal, seeing your flight attendant roll a cart full of snacks and drinks down the aisle might be something you look forward to. But over the last year and a half, plane dining etiquette has changed greatly. You may now make it a rule to wash your hands for 20 seconds before eating, along with keeping your mask on in between bites. These are all helpful ways to stay safe, but flight attendants warn that there's one thing in particular you should never do with your food on a plane, especially if you're using the tray tables. Read on to see what precautions you should taking when eating in the air.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movies#Rock Climbing#Food Drink#The Alcohol Initiative#Coffee Club
People

McDonald's Is Giving Out Free Food Every Day Until Christmas Eve, Thanks to Mariah Carey

McDonald's customers owe a big thank you to Mariah Carey. On Monday, the Grammy-winning singer gave fans of the Golden Arches a real treat: free Big Macs. This is just the first free item offered on McDonald's Mariah Menu, which launched on Monday. It offers customers who spend $1 or more on the McDonald's app 12 days of Carey's favorite menu items for free — from the classic cheeseburger and Big Mac to soft-baked chocolate chip cookies and McDonald's signature baked apple pie.
RESTAURANTS
CNN

'Diet' soda is disappearing from store shelves

New York (CNN Business) — As you make your way through the soda aisle, you may notice a lot less of the word "diet" than you used to. That's because some diet sodas are disappearing — or at least, that packaging is gone. Instead you'll find those beverages under their new branding: zero sugar.
FOOD & DRINKS
blavity.com

'The Budgetnista' Tiffany Aliche Reveals Her Husband Passed Away

New York bestselling author and budget guru Tiffany Aliche revealed on Instagram that her husband passed away. Coined “The Budgetnista,” Aliche revealed that her husband, Jerrell Smith, died from an aneurysm. In a video shared to her Instagram, Aliche shared clips of her late husband that showcased his time spent with family and friends, his experiences on vacation and more.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
EatThis

We Tasted 8 Hot Dog Brands & This Is the Best

Hot dogs. You either love 'em, or you pretend not to. Whether you're slapping a few on a portable grill at a tailgate or throwing together a quick meal for your kids, hot dogs are one of the ultimate American comfort foods. Sure, hot dogs aren't the healthiest thing in...
FOOD & DRINKS
realitytitbit.com

Are Lana and David still together and did they ever get married?

Lana and David Murphey’s relationship was previously documented on TLC’s 90 Day Fiance. Since they first appeared, fans have wondered if they stayed together, and whether they got married. Their romance came to light on Before the 90 Days season 4, which was described as unusual by several...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
newschain

Comedian Jethro dies at 72 after contracting Covid

Cornish comedian Jethro real name Geoffrey Rowe, has died at the age of 72, his family has announced. A statement posted on Facebook said he died on December 14 after contracting Covid-19. It read: “It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the passing of the well known and popular...
PUBLIC HEALTH
bassmusicianmagazine.com

Artist Update With Bassist Joshua Crumbly

I had the great pleasure of interviewing Bassist Joshua Crumbly in July of 2020. Since then he has been very busy and has released a second album titled ForEver just last October. Join me as we get caught up and discover all the cool stuff Joshua has been up to.
MUSIC
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3707 Commodore Joshua Barney Drive NE

Fantastic layout to this four-story brick townhome and a fine choice of finishes! Exceptional TWO-level Master Suite with the "builder-optioned" loft for a true getaway space that's all your own, and a luxury dual-head roman shower in the master bath. Stunning kitchen with deep espresso cabinetry, modern linear chrome hardware, rich contrasting granite, a suite of stainless steel appliances, double wall oven, and a gas cooktop with five burners. Adjoining this chef's dream kitchen is a dining area with a standout stacked-stone facade on the dominant wall that will impress, a separate living area plus powder room. The entry level, connected to the garage, has a sunfilled home office enclosed with french doors and laundry room, plus a bonus room with a rough-in for bathroom. Second upper level has the primary suite, plus two huge bedrooms with a shared full bath that features a low-barrier entry shower and dual vanity. A big rear deck, with a luxury retractable awing, that's large enough to accommodate full-sized outdoor furniture for seamless entertaining. Two car attached garage and driveway pad. This townhome community is adjacent to the exceptional selection of big box stores in the Dakota Crossing Shopping Center and just off Rte 50 and B/W Parkway.
REAL ESTATE
The US Sun

Who was author Bell Hooks?

KNOWN for her feminist theory, Bell Hooks real name is Gloria Jean Watkins. On Wednesday, December 15, 2021, the beloved author passed away. Bell Hooks published her first book of poems And There We Wept under her pen name back in 1978. Over the course of her career, she wrote...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
wgcu.org

Spiritual Audacity: The Abraham Joshua Heschel Story

Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel fled Nazi Germany to became “an authoritative voice not only in the Jewish community but in the religious life of America.” His book, "The Prophets" inspired Martin Luther King, Jr. to invite him to take a roll in the Civil Rights Movement. Heschel was an outspoken critic of the Vietnam War, an advocate for Soviet Jewry and a pioneer of interfaith dialogue.
RELIGION
phillyfunguide.com

First Friday West Philly with Joshua Ruggeri

First Friday West Philly returns Friday, December 3rd with our very first solo gallery featuring neo-pop artist Joshua Ruggeri!. First Friday West Philly is psyched to introduce Josh Ruggeri as the featured artist for our first solo gallery. Join us on December 3 for an intimate look at Josh's work and exclusive access to Indie-Life x Josh Ruggeri merch. Come vibe with us at the Indie-Life Creative Studio and see how Josh uses a large arsenal of colorful mixed mediums and ‘found objects’ to give life and form to his style.
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy