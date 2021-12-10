Joshua Yang

Fantastic layout to this four-story brick townhome and a fine choice of finishes! Exceptional TWO-level Master Suite with the "builder-optioned" loft for a true getaway space that's all your own, and a luxury dual-head roman shower in the master bath. Stunning kitchen with deep espresso cabinetry, modern linear chrome hardware, rich contrasting granite, a suite of stainless steel appliances, double wall oven, and a gas cooktop with five burners. Adjoining this chef's dream kitchen is a dining area with a standout stacked-stone facade on the dominant wall that will impress, a separate living area plus powder room. The entry level, connected to the garage, has a sunfilled home office enclosed with french doors and laundry room, plus a bonus room with a rough-in for bathroom. Second upper level has the primary suite, plus two huge bedrooms with a shared full bath that features a low-barrier entry shower and dual vanity. A big rear deck, with a luxury retractable awing, that's large enough to accommodate full-sized outdoor furniture for seamless entertaining. Two car attached garage and driveway pad. This townhome community is adjacent to the exceptional selection of big box stores in the Dakota Crossing Shopping Center and just off Rte 50 and B/W Parkway.
