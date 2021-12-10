ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law & Order: Organized Crime Recap: Jingle Bell Shock

By Kimberly Roots
 6 days ago

This week’s Law & Order: Organized Crime brings to mind that holiday classic — sing it with me! “I saw...

CinemaBlend

Law And Order: Organized Crime Just Revealed A New Villain For Season 2, And I'm So Excited

Spoilers ahead for the fall finale of Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2. Law & Order: Organized Crime decided to end the year with a fall finale called “The Christmas Episode,” but the episode wasn’t all merry and bright for the Stabler family. Eli, still struggling with pretty much everything in life, skipped the reading of the verdict in Richard Wheatley's trial only to hook up with a young woman, go back to her place, and pass out after sharing tequila and pills. He woke up to find her dead, and nearly the entire episode seemed disconnected from the larger crossover plot other than that Stabler and Benson were both part of the investigation. But the hour ended with the apparent reveal of a new OC villain, and I’m so excited about the identity: Angela Wheatley.
CinemaBlend

Did Law And Order: Organized Crime Already Set Up Richard Wheatley's Fate In The SVU Crossover?

The first season of Law & Order: Organized Crime was all about Elliot Stabler’s efforts to get enough evidence to nail Richard Wheatley for the murder of his wife, and now the trial is nearly here to determine whether or not he’ll go down for Kathy’s death. There seems to be plenty of evidence that he’s guilty, but there’s no guarantee that the slippery Richard Wheatley hasn’t used his time in jail to scheme a way out of his situation. Although his fate will officially be decided in the upcoming crossover with Law & Order: SVU, it’s possible that OC already gave away what will happen. Or, at the very least, what won’t happen. Fans shouldn’t count on saying goodbye to him any time soon.
imdb.com

Law & Order: Svu Recap: Kathy Stabler's Murder Trial Begins

It’s finally time for the man who ordered Kathy Stabler’s murder to go on trial, and this week’s Law & Order: Svu/Organized Crime crossover details both Richard Wheatley’s time in court and the ramifications from his verdict. But before we get there, we have a graveside date, some courtroom outbursts and the return of one Rafael Barba with which to contend. Read on for the highlights of “The People Vs. Richard Wheatley.” (And later, make sure to check out our recap of the Organized Crime half of the crossover, and hear what Svu‘s Peter Scanavino.
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’: Did the Show Secretly Reveal Wheatley’s Fate?

With the Kosta Organization dealt with, it’s high time Law & Order: Organized Crime moves into the second phase of Season 2. Richard Wheatley actor Dylan McDermott signed a big contract in the off-season. So it’s safe to assume he’s pretty heavily involved in the upcoming arc on OC. Can that tell us anything about what to expect from the December 9 crossover event revolving around his trial?
cartermatt.com

Law & Order: SVU, Organized Crime promo hype up big January return

Before we go too far into this Law & Order: SVU / Organized Crime preview, can we again state how epic the crossover was? We got so much detail on a number of important things, whether it be Elliot never asking Olivia about her life or him trying his best to patch things up — not recognizing that these things take time.
TVLine

Law & Order Stars Tease Fallout From SVU/Organized Crime Crossover's Treacherous (or Is It?) Big Reveal

Warning: This post contains spoilers from this week’s Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime crossover. DUN DUN! Every time a bell rings, Law & Order‘s Richard Wheatley gets away with some truly terrible ish. So we wouldn’t be surprised if you heard a deafening clanging as SVU and Organized Crime‘s latest crossover came to an end Thursday… because the drug kingpin/murderer left his murder trial as a free man. After a contentious stint in the courtroom, with returning former assistant district attorney Rafael Barba as his legal counsel, Wheatley’s trial for the killing of Kathy Stabler ended in a mistrial. And when the...
outsider.com

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’: Will Congressman Kilbride Take on a Larger Role in New Storyline?

There was a key conversation towards the end of Law & Order: Organized Crime. It had nothing to do with the Albanian mob. Rather, it concerned covert info about a Congressman. Nova, who was working undercover investigating the Marcy Killers, told Bell that Congressman Kilbride was involved with the gang. And, Nova added, he let it be known that a certain cop owed him favors. What’s that about? We’re hoping it means more of Law & Order: Organized Crime screen time for Ron Cephas Jones, the two-time Emmy winner from This is Us.
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Dylan McDermott Calls Wheatley an ‘Instinctual Animal’

Law & Order: Organized Crime character Dylan McDermott is nothing short of an animal. Actor Dylan McDermott believes that his role is of an “instinctual animal.”. In an interview with E! News, McDermott discussed how he gets into such a villainous character’s mindset. His acting teacher advised him to just “stop thinking” when getting into a role.
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Showrunner Ilene Chaiken Teases Stabler and Benson’s Heart to Heart

A few weeks ago, the official Law & Order Twitter posted a brief clip for the Organized Crime crossover. While it was exciting enough to see Wheatley return, what really riled fans up involved watching Benson and Stabler hold hands at one point. Capitalizing on the excitement, a showrunner teased what’s to come concerning the duo’s heart to heart.
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Tamara Taylor Says Angela May be More of a Liability Than Asset for Stabler

How would you handle two poisonings in a single day? We’re going to go out on a limb and say it probably wouldn’t go over very well. Tamara Taylor’s character, the key witness in the case of Kathy Stabler’s murder, is recovering from her ex-husband’s attempts on her life. But how far along will she be by the time she takes the stand during the Law & Order: Organized Crime/SVU crossover?
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Chris Meloni Celebrates Real Heroes in New Photo

Chris Meloni, star of Law & Order: Organized Crime, took to his personal Instagram page to celebrate who he referred to as “heroes” in a new photo this week. Meloni wrote as the caption for the photo, “So this was my nite Surrounded by: heroes the world over and those that defended the Capitol on the Jan 6 insurrection And lovely talented @rachelzegler.”
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’: Tamara Taylor Says Angela Is in an ‘Incredibly Terrible Gray Area’

Dick Wolf Productions promised us an epic crossover event between “Law & Order: SVU” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime” on December 9th. And you know what? That’s exactly what we got. Perhaps we should have been a little more careful about what we wished for, though. The events of the courtroom mirrored a full-blown soap opera. Not only did we see Richard Wheatley snap and threaten Carisi in open court, but we also saw low blows to the relationships between Benson and Barba. At the end of the day, though, that’s not why people are still trying to dissect the episode.
