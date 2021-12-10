Law & Order: Organized Crime Recap: Jingle Bell Shock

Spoilers ahead for the fall finale of Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2. Law & Order: Organized Crime decided to end the year with a fall finale called “The Christmas Episode,” but the episode wasn’t all merry and bright for the Stabler family. Eli, still struggling with pretty much everything in life, skipped the reading of the verdict in Richard Wheatley's trial only to hook up with a young woman, go back to her place, and pass out after sharing tequila and pills. He woke up to find her dead, and nearly the entire episode seemed disconnected from the larger crossover plot other than that Stabler and Benson were both part of the investigation. But the hour ended with the apparent reveal of a new OC villain, and I’m so excited about the identity: Angela Wheatley.
