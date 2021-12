"Ettie Lou Stooper does a tinsel dance at a tree-trimming party in Gumsville, Nebraska, Christmas Eve, 1923" is the caption on this very Gorey holiday card. The card was originally published in 1981 in a limited edition of 450 copies "to be used as a holiday greeting by the artist and publisher. None are for sale." Lucky for us, the Gorey Estate has reissued this card. It’s up to you to bring back the tinsel dance.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO