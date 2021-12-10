ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Halo Trailer Reveals First Footage From Live-Action Paramount+ Adaptation

By Andy Swift
imdb.com
 6 days ago

The moment Halo fans have anticipated for two decades (whether they realized it or not) is finally upon us. Paramount+ on...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmopolitan

Zendaya Steps Out in a Superhero Mask and Webbed Dress to the ‘Spider-Man’ Premiere

Considering the fact that Every. Single. Look. Zendaya’s worn to promote Spider-Man: No Way Home has been a master class in both style and references, fans had big expectations for her red carpet appearance at the film’s Los Angeles premiere on Monday night. And she went alllll the way out. By which I mean Zendaya showed up in a shimmery nude dress embellished with spider webs and at one point wore a lace mask with strong superhero vibes. I mean….
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Billy Zane Breaks Down His ‘Dead, Dead Serious’ Villain on Peacock’s ‘MacGruber’

Whether he is making a cameo as himself (on Amazon Prime Video’s “The Boys”) or taking on a larger-than-life character (as in everything from “Titanic” to Netflix’s “True Story”), when Billy Zane signs onto a project, you know the piece is going to be elevated. The prolific actor is now staying busy with a handful of titles across film and TV, and he most recently stepped into the role of Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth in Peacock’s “MacGruber.” It is a role that has him playing an adversary to Will Forte’s titular character and one that only required “a hotel room...
MOVIES
Variety

Paramount Plus Announces New Original Animated Series ‘Big Nate’ (TV News Roundup)

Paramount Plus announced that the animated series “Big Nate” will debut early next year. The series is from Nickelodeon Animation Studio and is based on the children’s books and comic strip written and drawn by Lincoln Peirce. The 26-episode series follows Nate, an 11-year-old boy, and his best friends as they navigate sixth grade, dealing with disasters at home and detention at school, and using cartoons and drawing to express himself along the way. The voice actors featured in the series include Ben Giroux as Nate Wright, Dove Cameron as Ellen Wright, Rob Delaney as Martin Wright, Bryce Charles as Dee...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Apple Wins ‘Sugar’ Auction; Colin Farrell Attached To Mark Protosevich-Created Genre-Bending Series

EXCLUSIVE: Apple TV+ won a heated auction for Sugar, the working title for a potential TV series that has Colin Farrell attached to star. It’s created by Mark Protosevich, whose feature work includes Thor and I Am Legend. The bidding for the package came down to Apple and Netflix, I hear. They are keeping plot under wraps but it’s an LA-set  contemporary take on the private detective story. Executive producers on the drama are Farrell and Protosevich, and Genre Films’ Simon Kinberg and Audrey Chon, as well as Scott Greenberg. Kinberg just landed a second season renewal for the Apple TV+ sci-fi series Invasion, which he co-created, writes and EPs with David Weil. Farrell is separately in a deal to star in an HBO Max limited series spinoff that will move the Penguin character he’ll play in the Matt Reeves-directed The Batman next year, into an episodic drama centering on Penguin’s rise to power in the Gotham criminal underworld.. Farrell is repped by CAA, Ilene Feldman Management and Hansen Jacobson; Protosevich is repped by LBI Entertainment and Hansen Jacobson. Kinberg is repped by CAA and attorney Karl Austen.  
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount#Drama#Universe#Mob
editorials24.com

New Station Eleven Trailer Reveals HBO Max Adaptation

It’s unclear what audience’s appetite for apocalyptic tales is right now, given that we are still very much living through an ever-evolving global pandemic. But judging by the brand-new trailer “Station Eleven,” a limited series set after a similar virus strikes worldwide, the show will offer something unexpected when it debuts on HBO Max later this month: a hopeful view of the end of the world.
TV SERIES
Cartoon Brew

Animation Coming To Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Apple TV+, Paramount+, Hulu, Criterion And Peacock In December 2021

The year may be wrapping up, but streamers aren’t slowing down their animation releases. For December, we’re expanding our monthly round-up of shows and films to include Comcast-NBCUniversal’s Peacock service. It’ll now be included monthly alongside Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Apple TV+, Paramount+, Hulu, and The Criterion Channel. If there are other U.S. streaming services you’d like to see added to our line-up, share a comment below.
TV SERIES
gamepressure.com

Halo TV Series on Impressive First Trailer

The first trailer for the Halo TV series was shown during The Game Awards. The TV adaptation of the popular FPS franchise looks impressive. The Game Awards 2021 gala was traditionally dedicated to games, but it also featured a trailer for the upcoming Halo TV series, an adaptation of Microsoft's popular shooter brand.
TV SERIES
San Angelo LIVE!

Paramount Releases Trailers for Highly Anticipated Video Game Adaptations

LOS ANGELES, CA- Paramount dropped a few trailers for surprise video game movie sequel and a highly anticipated video game live action series this past weekend. Up first is the first look at the SEGE video game adaptation sequel, Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Back in 2019 when the first Sonic the Hedgehog trailer dropped, fans across the internet were upset at the design of the beloved character. Instead of ignoring the fans, the crew went to work and came up with a design that fans loved and proved it by showing up to see the movie in theaters. According to boxofficemojo.com, Sonic made right…
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
thekoalition.com

Halo TV Series First Look Trailer Reveals Master Chief in All His Glory

After previously releasing teaser images, Paramount Plus finally released a trailer for its highly anticipated Halo TV show, based on the popular and long-running sci-fi Xbox video game series. The nine-episode series follows Pablo Schrieber as Master Chief, the lead protagonist in several of the Halo video games, who is...
TV SERIES
imdb.com

The Best Roles The Cast Of Lost Has Landed Since The Show Ended

When "Lost" first aired in 2004, it quickly became the TV topic of choice at the watercooler for the next several years. We were invested in the lives of these crash survivors, and eager to understand the mysteries of the island they'd landed on. Jack, Kate, Hurley, and dozens more became our friends; we mourned their losses and feared for their lives during their clashes with Ben Linus and his Others.
TV SERIES
Laredo Morning Times

‘Yellowstone’ Paramount Plus Prequel ‘1883’ Debuts First Trailer

“1883” follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America, offering audiences a stark retelling of western expansion and a study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land, Montana. More from...
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

Bunny & Clyde - In Development at HBO Max

In Bunny & Clyde, two lost and codependent souls — Clyde (Self), a broken gay thirtysomething in the midst of an unmedicated bipolar episode, and Bunny (Escola), a non-binary, self-identifying cabaret star – get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reinvent themselves and a second chance at happiness. But not until they first live in a dead man’s house, assume new identities and convince an entire Palm Springs community that the guy is still alive while they sell off his estate.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Halo TV Series Trailer Officially Revealed

Next year, Paramount+ subscribers will get the opportunity to check out a live-action series based on the Halo franchise, and tonight, The Game Awards revealed a first look trailer for the show. Viewers were given an opportunity to see Master Chief in action, and the series looks incredibly promising thus far! It's far too early to tell whether the adaptation will be able to capture the quality of the Xbox series, but it's pretty awesome to see these elements brought to life.
TV SERIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

HALO: Everyone Is Counting On Master Chief On The First Official Poster For The Paramount+ Series

Following yesterday's trailer launch, Paramount+ has now shared the first official poster for the long-awaited Halo live-action television series, giving us another look at Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber). While the poster doesn't reveal much, it's actually quite notable as it depicts Master Chief holding his helmet, which could seemingly suggest...
TV SERIES
Inverse

DC's most surprising superheroes of 2021 earned their HBO Max spinoff

Picture this: Your friends are killed by an intergalactic assassin. You call for help, and a decorated ambulance pulls in. Out walks a girl, named Crystal Palace, and two boys known as the Dead Boy Detectives. They say your friends aren’t dead — just held in a bureaucratic processing plane in the afterlife. It only gets weirder from here.
TV SERIES
IGN

First Full Trailer for Halo Will Premiere at The Game Awards

The Game Awards won't exclusively focus on big game awards and reveals, as host Geoff Keighley has revealed that the first trailer for the long-awaited Halo TV series will be shown off during the event. It will continue what's already a huge week for the Halo franchise, with the release of Halo Infinite's campaign happening tomorrow.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy