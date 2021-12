Kyle Yeager signed with Sacred Heart Wednesday, and he said he’s headed there to study to become a history teacher. And to pancake defensive linemen. Both, he said, can be credited to his high school coaches at Central Dauphin. And, as he officially became a college football offensive lineman, the 6-foot-4, 285 pounder’s voice cracked just a bit when he talked about how much being a Ram has meant to him.

DAUPHIN, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO