The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience Is Live Now

By Gabe Gurwin
Gamespot
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Matrix Awakens, a free Unreal Engine 5 experience designed to show off the power of the engine and the "future of interactive storytelling," is now available on both Xbox Series X|S and PS5. It was released during The Game Awards, a show that...

www.gamespot.com

