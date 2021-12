BEAVERTON, Ore. — A Beaverton church donated five tons of food to local students facing homelessness or food insecurity. Monday morning at the Bethel Congregation United Church of Beaverton, dozens of volunteers were preparing to drop off food bags to students at Beaverton High School. The food went to around 120 students, and organizer Nancy Winston said it's enough to last the students about two weeks. She said it takes a large community effort to get the job done.

