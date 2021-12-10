Flower Tricycle #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Here’s a project that will let you take a whole new approach to sinking battleships. The project is from Scott Mendenhall via hackster.io. Battleship is the classic board game you play to kill time and dominate your friends through naval tactical superiority. But, if we’re being honest, calling out “B4” and placing a red or white marker in your command center can be a bit boring especially if you’re trying to find the pesky patrol boat. When I saw the impeccable combination of the Amazon Echo and Walabot, I thought there couldn’t be a better way to creatively splash some fun back into the game with the innovation of two amazing technologies….. Any room can become a virtual naval war zone by simply saying, “Alexa play battleship.” Upon receiving the command, the software creates a turn-based battleship game where you are a ship Captain evading and firing rounds at an unseen enemy.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO