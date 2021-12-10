ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Flower Tricycle #3DThursday #3DPrinting

adafruit.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are already dreaming of spring this cute tricycle with a little flower pot seat may...

blog.adafruit.com

Comments / 0

Related
adafruit.com

multi-wire cable splice splint by @ErinTheSmall #3DThursday #3DPrinting

This is a prototype part, I am just uploading because people wanted to use it, I am aware of the designs flaws and limitations. use this in your projects at your own risk. download the files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4948406. Editor’s note: 11:30am Dec 2, 2021 – We accidentally had a Twitter...
DESIGN
adafruit.com

Toilet paper holder – 100% Printed #3DThursday #3DPrinting

You have to store your extra tp so it might as well look good. From kurdt62 on Thingiverse:. Not having found what met our expectations, I designed this support without screws. The assembly is done by butterfly seal from the rear. This is the 1st version and does not allow...
DESIGN
adafruit.com

Tesla Cyberwhistle with actual tooting action #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Tesla Cyber Whistle look alike, that can actually make noise!. download the files on: https://www.prusaprinters.org/prints/90382-twhistla-tesla-cyberwhistle-with-actual-tooting-ac/files. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless...
ENGINEERING
adafruit.com

not LEGO MARIO – Super Mario complete set #3Dprinting #3DThursday

This is not a LEGO MARIO, but it has the same size. If you have any questions, let me know in the comments. Instagram to see the designs i’m working on =) Download files: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4939842. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How...
DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers#Bracket#Flower Tricycle#Ravi3d#Thingiverse#Amazing Flower
adafruit.com

Liquid Soap/hand dispenser_Wall atachment #3Dprinting #3DThursday

Hand sanitizer/soap support with screw hole for wall atachment. Download files: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4934763. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
adafruit.com

Battleship Powered by Raspberry Pi @Raspberry_Pi #PiDay #RaspberryPi

Here’s a project that will let you take a whole new approach to sinking battleships. The project is from Scott Mendenhall via hackster.io. Battleship is the classic board game you play to kill time and dominate your friends through naval tactical superiority. But, if we’re being honest, calling out “B4” and placing a red or white marker in your command center can be a bit boring especially if you’re trying to find the pesky patrol boat. When I saw the impeccable combination of the Amazon Echo and Walabot, I thought there couldn’t be a better way to creatively splash some fun back into the game with the innovation of two amazing technologies….. Any room can become a virtual naval war zone by simply saying, “Alexa play battleship.” Upon receiving the command, the software creates a turn-based battleship game where you are a ship Captain evading and firing rounds at an unseen enemy.
TECHNOLOGY
adafruit.com

NEW PRODUCT – 0.05″ Pitch Thru-Hole Female Socket Header 2×5 10-pin

NEW PRODUCT – 0.05″ Pitch Thru-Hole Female Socket Header 2×5 10-pin The small, but mighty 0.05″ Pitch Thru-hole Female Socket Header 2×5 10-pin. We had an extra batch of these headers when we were adding the PM2.5 Air Quality Sensor with I2C Interface to our breakout board, and we’re specifically selling the header by itself so you can solder it onto your sensor project.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

What If Machine (A Rapberry Pi-powered tv from Futurama) #3Dprinting #3DThursday

Good news everybody! I’ve created a What-If Machine! …Sadly it only answers one question: What if this machine played Futurama episodes? But that’s useful right!. Based on bubba447’s Simpsons TV: https://www.reddit.com/r/3Dprinting/comments/p9lasb/i_designed_and_printed_a_working_simpsons_tv/. I ended up making this before he put out a guide for his build so I based mine on different hardware.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Bop that Minecraft! #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

Seth Altobelli decided to make Minecraft just that little bit more difficult to control by using a Raspberry Pi Pico as the control board for a Bop It toy. You steer using an accelerometer that he added and the you hit one of the buttons to move. The other buttons are used for other commands and for jumping. He doesn’t go into the coding too much, but I assume he’s using the Pico to translate between the Bop It’s controls and a HID input. It makes Minecraft much easier incredibly difficult to control, but it’s certainly a cool project!
VIDEO GAMES
adafruit.com

John Park’s CircuitPython Parsec: Pixel Patterns @adafruit @johnedgarpark #adafruit #circuitpython

Create patterns of NeoPixels using for loops and the range() command. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Interactive Sound Installation The Black Box Examines Algorithm-Powered Censorship #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

Adam Hsieh published this interactive installation on vimeo:. It involves a mysterious black box with a small single-board computer, sound sensor and speaker hidden inside. The onlookers are encouraged to read out the artist statement but don’t know that certain randomly chosen words will trigger a sharp alarm in the box. They may guess what content is on the blocklist and avoid them, or neglect the noise and go ahead.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

We can now set RX/TX LEDs on our CP2012N usb serial boards

We use the cp2104 usb-serial converter in a lot of our designs – but it’s hard to get during the shortage(s). The cp2102n is available, and it’s a clooooose replacement but theres a few small hardware changes needed and the internal eeprom is different. So, if you just spent 2 days trying to figure out why your cp2104 eeprom writing code isnt working and you were dreading having to rewrite the libusb vendor calls, good news! This pr to a fork of a program compiled cleanly and did the job a treat on our raspberry pi tester. https://github.com/irrwisch1/cp210x-cfg/pull/1 whew 🙂 – video.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

STEMMA QT MCP23017 GPIO expander

We’ve gotten a lot of requests for a MCP23017 breakout and we’ve always sorta been like “ehh why not just use the DIP chip?” but with STEMMA QT we could see the use case for a plug and play version that comes with all the passives on board. so this breakout has 16 GPIO with matching ground pad. each gpio can have pullup, with 3 address pins, 2 irq pins, runs on 3 or 5V power and logic. we think this board is kind qt! – video.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy