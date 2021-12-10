ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Walker's 1st hat trick lifts Blues to 6-2 win over Red Wings

ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3698bt_0dJ0pvWy00

Nathan Walker scored his first career hat trick and fourth-string goaltender Charlie Lindgren made 29 saves, leading the St. Louis Blues to a 6-2 victory Thursday night over the Detroit Red Wings.

St. Louis coach Craig Berube was happy to see his newcomers make those big contributions.

“Very happy for him,” Berube said about Walker. “He’s a hard-working guy. Happy for Lindgren. He did his job. The team played well, though. We were pretty solid all game.”

Down nine players due to injuries and COVID-19 issues, St. Louis has been scrambling.

The Blues recalled Walker from their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, under emergency conditions Wednesday. The 27-year-old Walker, from Wales, had previously dressed in 25 NHL games, recording three goals and two assists.

Lindgren made his first start since March 7, 2020. He is fourth on the Blues' depth chart. The 27-year-old saw his first NHL action in almost two calendar years on Tuesday against Florida and made three saves in 6:25 of relief duty.

“It’s pro hockey for you. I mean, you’re in Springfield one day and you’re up in Florida the next,” Lindgren said. “That’s just how it is. It’s our job to always be ready and it’s been a heck of a year down in Springfield so far. I felt like that really helps me to bring some momentum up here and definitely gain some confidence from that and just want to keep on going because it’s a really fun team be a part of.”

Colton Parayko, Ivan Barbashev and Marco Scandella also scored for St. Louis.

Robby Fabbri had both Detroit goals against his former club.

“A win would have felt a lot better in this building against that team,” he said.

Walker scored twice in the first period, almost matching his career total coming into the game. He added his third goal in the final period.

“It was incredible. I guess that was it,” Walker said. “To get three I think is pretty special, but I’m just glad we could get the two points.”

Walker scored at the 6:17 mark for a 1-0 lead. Brayden Schenn won a puck along the boards and Walker picked it up. His wrist shot from the top of the right circle went through the pads of goalie Alex Nedeljkovic.

Walker's second goal came at 16:47. Niko Mikkola skated with the puck into the zone and dropped it back to Walker. Skating into the left circle, his wrist shot beat Nedeljkovic on his glove side.

Each team scored once in the second period.

The Red Wings cut the lead to 2-1 when Fabbri scored from the right circle at 4:17. St. Louis got it back when Parayko tapped in a loose puck behind Nedlejkovic, who couldn’t corral a shot by Mikkola, at 16:01.

Detroit switched to Thomas Greiss in net for the third period. Nedlejkovic stopped 16 of 18 shots.

"Last time we played St. Louis he stole the game,” coach Jeff Blashill said. “So to me, it’s a night where their pucks just went in and it wasn’t necessarily anyone’s fault. We had some breakdowns, don’t get me wrong.”

Two goals in 38 seconds in the final period put the game out of reach. First, Walker deflected a shot by Torey Krug at 9:27 for his hat trick. St. Louis made it 5-1 on a goal by Barbashev at 10:11. Barbashev has six goals in his last seven games.

Detroit got its final goal when Fabbri scored at 15:27.

Scandella added an empty-netter to complete the scoring.

"I felt like we lost our game in the third," Blashill said. “We had a couple of big breakdowns in our end. But it wasn’t a game where I was disappointed with the effort.”

HOME SWEET HOME

The Blues have won six straight at home. It's their longest such streak since taking nine in a row from Dec. 12, 2019, through Jan. 13, 2020. “We’ve got to keep it going,” Berube said. “We’re over with this game. Tomorrow it’s back to work. That’s it. Get ready for Montreal."

ROSTER MOVES

Red Wings: Recalled D Brian Lashoff from the Grand Rapids Griffins. ... Placed D Gustav Lindstrom on injured reserve, retroactive to Dec. 4.

Blues: Signed goaltender Jon Gillies to a one-year, two-way contract. Gillies, 27, has appeared in four AHL games overall this season, three with Providence and one with Lehigh Valley. The 6-foot-6, 223-pound New Hampshire native has made 12 career NHL appearances, going 4-5-1 with a 2.71 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage.

COVID-19 PROTOCOL

Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi and D Marc Staal remain out due to COVID-19 protocols.

Blues: G Jordan Binnington, D Justin Faulk and C Tyler Bozak are on the COVID-19 protocol list. They are the seventh, eighth and ninth players on the team to miss games this season for St. Louis under the NHL’s protocols. Bozak is due to come off the list Friday and could play Saturday. Binnington and Faulk come off on Sunday.

INJURIES

Red Wings D Gustav Lindstrom (lower-body injury) did not make the trip.

The Blues were without G Ville Husso (lower-body injury), D Jake Walman (upper-body injury), LW David Perron (upper-body injury), C Robert Thomas (lower-body injury), James Neal (upper-body injury) and Klim Kostin (upper-body injury). Perron took part in the morning skate.

UP NEXT

The Red Wings play at Colorado on Friday.

The Blues host Montreal on Saturday.

———

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

3 players that need to step-up for the Detroit Red Wings right now

The Detroit Red Wings are on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoffs. Being a favorite and expecting they will make it is an unpopular opinion. However, things keep changing for this team, and it looks more and more like they might just go out there and shock everyone.
NHL
Yardbarker

Red Wings prospects Cossa, Sebrango selected to Team Canada for 2022 World Juniors

Add two more names to the Detroit Red Wings’ throng of 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship attendees. Red Wings prospects Sebastian Cossa and Donovan Sebrango have been selected to represent Team Canada at the 2022 World Juniors, Hockey Canada announced Sunday evening. The tournament will take place in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta between Dec. 26, 2021 and Jan. 5, 2022.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Colorado State
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings News & Rumors: Kane, Trade Targets & More

A sure sign that we’re entering the second third of the 2021-22 season is that fans and media are starting to speculate about which teams might do what in the weeks leading up to the March 21 trade deadline. The Detroit Red Wings are no exception, and some eagle-eyed media folk have fanned the flames of speculation with a recent observation out in San Jose. Let’s take a look out west….
HOCKEY
MLive.com

Red Wings stop slide with 2-1 win over Islanders

DETROIT – Alex Nedeljkovic made 33 saves Tuesday as the Detroit Red Wings defeated the New York Islanders 2-1 at Little Caesars Arena to end a three-game losing streak. Dylan Larkin and Michael Rasmussen scored for the Red Wings (14-12-3), who improved to 10-3-2 at home. Nedeljkovic, starting for...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Lindgren
Person
Colton Parayko
Person
Tyler Bertuzzi
Person
Craig Berube
Person
Robby Fabbri
Person
Torey Krug
Person
Justin Faulk
Person
Jon Gillies
Person
Brayden Schenn
Person
Nathan Walker
Person
Klim Kostin
Person
Ivan Barbashev
Person
Niko Mikkola
The Hockey Writers

5 Penguins Who Probably Won’t Be Back Next Season

The Pittsburgh Penguins are enjoying some success this season, even though they’ve dealt with a wide range of injuries, COVID-19 battles, and some players who are struggling to find their form. The team is expected to be buyers at the trade deadline, as the Stanley Cup is front of mind for the Penguins in 2021-22. Next season, however, could be a different story, as there’s expected to be several changes to the roster over the summer. Let’s take a look at five Penguins are who likely enjoying their final season in Pittsburgh.
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Brad Marchand, Craig Smith In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins played the Flames two days before Calgary put six players and one coach in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Now two Bruins are in protocol. The first player placed in protocol was forward Craig Smith. About 90 minutes later, the Bruins announced that star winger Brad Marchand was placed in COVID-19 protocols, too. Despite missing three games due to a suspension, Marchand leads the Bruins in goals (11) and assists (16) this season. Smith has two goals and five assists in his 19 games this season. On Monday, the NHL postponed Calgary games through Thursday amid the team’s COVID...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks talk boosters — ‘We’ll do whatever it takes’ — after Monday’s game is postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the Calgary Flames

The NHL postponed Monday night’s Chicago Blackhawks game at the United Center after six Calgary Flames players and a staff member entered the COVID-19 protocol. No makeup date has been announced. The Flames announced that Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane, Brad Richardson, Adam Ruzicka, Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov — a defenseman who played for the Hawks last season — and a member of their ...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The St Louis Blues#The Detroit Red Wings#Ahl
milehighsports.com

Enough is enough: Jacob MacDonald is second player in five days to be stretchered off the ice for contact to the head

DENVER — Avalanche defenseman Jacob MacDonald is the first NHL player to get stretchered off the ice in a regular-season game in five days. Five days since Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba obliterated Chicago’s Jujhar Khaira with a hit that made initial contact with the head despite the principal point being the chest. That’s the explanation from the league on why Trouba went unpenalized for the play that saw Khaira, who has a history of concussion issues, get stretchered off the ice and transported to a local hospital.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Bruins News & Rumors: Kane, Bergeron, Lucic & More

In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, there was recently talk that the team was interested in Evander Kane, but that no longer appears to be the case. Meanwhile, many are beginning to speculate what the future could hold for Patrice Bergeron, who is without a contract for next season. In other news, former Bruin Milan Lucic was able to get a proper ovation for his 1000th NHL game, a milestone he hit last season. Last but not least, after a shaky start, both Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman are picking up their play in recent weeks.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
St. Louis Blues
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NBC Sports

A hat trick and rout of Devils give Flyers' season-best 3rd straight win

The Flyers picked up a season-best third straight win with a 6-1 knockout of the Devils on Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center. Cam Atkinson scored a hat trick and nine different Flyers recorded at least a point. So far, Mike Yeo has worked his magic with the Flyers....
NHL
ABC News

ABC News

476K+
Followers
121K+
Post
243M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy