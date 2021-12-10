ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Ohams carries Fordham past Long Island University 73-57

ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dJ0pueF00

Chuba Ohams tied his career high with 20 points plus 11 rebounds as Fordham topped Long Island University 73-57 on Thursday night.

Ohams hit 9 of 12 shots.

Antonio Daye Jr. had 17 points for Fordham (7-4). Darius Quisenberry added 14 points. Kyle Rose had 10 points.

Isaac Kante had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Sharks (1-7). Eral Penn added 13 points and seven rebounds.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island University#Fordham#Sharks#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
Tomahawk Nation

Rodney Hill signs with Florida State

The Florida State Seminoles have added the signature of running back Rodney Hill. Hill committed to FSU in April after flipping from the Virginia Cavaliers:. High School: Bulloch Academy (Statesboro, GA) Position: Running Back, athlete. Expected Early Enrollee: Yes. Composite ranking: 421st nationally (high 3-star). 26th ranked athlete. 44th in...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Vanderbilt reaches into Louisiana to land elite safety recruit

The Vanderbilt Commodores received a big commitment from safety Jadais Richard from West Monroe High School in Louisiana. Richard, who was committed to TCU at one point, decided to decommit once former Horn Frogs head coach Gary Patterson left Fort Worth. The 3-star safety also had offers from Louisville, Baylor,...
LOUISIANA STATE
ABC News

Georgia Southern Eagles crush Carver Cougars 133-15 for second-largest win margin in D-I women's basketball history

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Georgia Southern beat Carver College 133-15 on Monday, the second-largest margin of victory in women's Division I history. The margin of 118 points trails the record of 129 set by Savannah State when it beat Wesleyan (Georgia) 155-26 on Nov. 6, 2018. The women's record for a game involving two Division I teams is 108 points, set by Baylor when it beat Winthrop 140-32 on Dec. 15, 2016.
COLLEGE SPORTS
sacramentosun.com

Second-half surge carries No. 16 USC past Long Beach State

No. 16-ranked USC broke a halftime stalemate by scoring the first 14 points of the second half, and the Trojans rode the lead to a 73-62 win Sunday over Long Beach State in Los Angeles. The Trojans (10-0) went into intermission tied at 38 after giving up 51.7 percent shooting...
LONG BEACH, CA
ABC News

ABC News

475K+
Followers
121K+
Post
243M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy