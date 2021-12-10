ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Penn lifts Bellarmine past Asbury College 87-55

ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dJ0pr0400

Dylan Penn had 18 points and 11 rebounds as Bellarmine easily defeated Asbury College 87-55 on Thursday night.

Ethan Claycomb and CJ Fleming added 15 points each for the Knights.

Garrett Tipton had 10 points for Bellarmine (4-6).

Bellarmine scored 43 first-half points, a season best for the team.

Nick Fort had 13 points for the Eagles. John Shoulders added 12 points. Will O'Bryan had three points.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
WIS-TV

Former Oklahoma QB transfers to USC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler announced Monday he is transferring to the University of South Carolina. Rattler said in a tweet, “Excited for the next chapter! #SpursUp.” University of South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer retweeted the message. This news comes after the top...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Penn
Person
O'bryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bellarmine#Asbury College#Cj Fleming#Knights#Eagles#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
Tomahawk Nation

Rodney Hill signs with Florida State

The Florida State Seminoles have added the signature of running back Rodney Hill. Hill committed to FSU in April after flipping from the Virginia Cavaliers:. High School: Bulloch Academy (Statesboro, GA) Position: Running Back, athlete. Expected Early Enrollee: Yes. Composite ranking: 421st nationally (high 3-star). 26th ranked athlete. 44th in...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Salina Post

T-Bird women torch nets to down Dodge City 87-55

CONCORDIA - Putting together one of their best offensive performances of the season, the Cloud County Community College women's basketball team would blow past Dodge City Community College by a final score of 87-55 inside Arley Bryant Gymnasium in Concordia on Monday. Getting back into the win column for the...
CONCORDIA, KS
ABC News

Georgia Southern Eagles crush Carver Cougars 133-15 for second-largest win margin in D-I women's basketball history

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Georgia Southern beat Carver College 133-15 on Monday, the second-largest margin of victory in women's Division I history. The margin of 118 points trails the record of 129 set by Savannah State when it beat Wesleyan (Georgia) 155-26 on Nov. 6, 2018. The women's record for a game involving two Division I teams is 108 points, set by Baylor when it beat Winthrop 140-32 on Dec. 15, 2016.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ABC News

Clemson football fills offensive, defensive coordinator roles by promoting Brandon Streeter, Wes Goodwin

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney is promoting from within to fill his offensive and defensive coordinator positions. Swinney announced Tuesday that senior defensive assistant Wes Goodwin will move to defensive coordinator and that safeties coach Mickey Conn will take on a co-defensive coordinator's role. Goodwin will be the primary playcaller on defense, replacing Brent Venables, who left to take the Oklahoma head-coaching job.
CLEMSON, SC
ABC News

Nike signs UCLA soccer's Reilyn Turner to company's first NCAA NIL deal

Nike has signed its first name, image and likeness sponsorship deal with a college athlete, announcing a partnership with UCLA sophomore soccer player Reilyn Turner on Tuesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Nike said its agreement with college athletes "will include an element that connects back to their...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ABC News

ABC News

476K+
Followers
121K+
Post
243M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy