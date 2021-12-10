ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Commies and Biden, the media martyrs

By Becket Adams
Washington Examiner
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden’s nominee for the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency withdrew her name from consideration last week after a bipartisan coalition of lawmakers questioned her looney-tunes politics. The way the New York Times told it, however, Saule Omarova’s nomination tanked because Republicans made an issue...

www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 1

Related
Fox News

'Hannity' on Kamala Harris' dropping favorability

This is a rush transcript from, "Hannity", December 13, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: We're out of time tonight. We'll be back tomorrow night, 8:00 p.m. You know what we're like, we won't repeat it. Now,...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Nikki Haley on 'America Reports': Will take a 'miracle' for Biden to stand up to China, Putin

Former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley was asked on Tuesday about whether President Biden would show "strength" as Russia and China attempt to expand their reach. NIKKI HALEY: I mean, not unless a miracle happens. He hasn’t shown any strength the entire time he’s been in the presidency. But let’s look at the bigger picture here. I think if you look at the Trump administration, President Trump and the administration, we sanctioned Russians, we fought against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and we gave Ukraine anti-tank missiles. We did everything that showed strength. Same with China. We went and countered them and showed strength. The idea, all of that was for deterrence. You didn’t see Russia pushing on Ukraine. You didn’t see China pushing on Taiwan. The reason you’re seeing that now is because they smell weakness from America.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsday

Could Trump really win again in 2024?

As we approach the one-year mark of the Biden presidency, what should be unthinkable — a second victory for Donald Trump in 2024 — seems increasingly possible. How real a prospect is it, and what can we do to stop it from happening?. For millions of Americans, including...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana Milbank
Person
Hunter Biden
Person
Jelena Mcwilliams
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

CNN floats possible replacements for Biden in 2024

CNN's Chris Cillizza on Monday published an article in which he names Democrats who could possibly replace President Biden in the 2024 presidential elections. Cillizza listed Biden's age and current political problems as the reason why he might be replaced on the Democrat ticket in 2024. "Combine President Joe Biden's...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

Donald Trump Griped about His Lack of Airtime as States Certified Joe Biden's Win

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On Monday, December 14, the 538 presidential electors that make up the Electoral College met in all fifty states and the District of Columbia to cast paper ballots as directed by law ("Monday after the second Wednesday in December on which the electors meet and vote"), confirming Joe Biden as the nation's next president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News Media#Republicans#Economy#The New York Times#Cornell#Bank#American#Soviet#Gop#Democratic#Unl
The Independent

‘He’s a big fat phoney’: Mark Meadows accused of previous attempt at overturning election – this time against Trump

The 2020 election wasn’t the first election Mark Meadows tried to overturn, multiple sources have told The Independent.On Monday, the former White House chief of staff is set to become the third person held in contempt of Congress by the House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection after refusing to appear for a deposition last week.A 51-page report laying out the case for a contempt referral against Mr Meadows, who represented North Carolina’s 11th District from 2013 until he resigned to become ex-president Donald Trump’s fourth (and final) chief of staff, alleges that he was deeply involved in machinations...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Washington Post

Alaska Senate candidate challenging Murkowski says she will not support McConnell as GOP leader

Kelly Tshibaka, a Republican challenging Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), says she will not support Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) as GOP leader, the second Senate hopeful to oppose McConnell as other Republicans publicly attack him to further align themselves with former president Donald Trump. Tshibaka, whom Trump endorsed last...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy