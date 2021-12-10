ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Roe's moment of truth

By Nicholas Rowan
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25bAS2_0dJ0pb7g00

F or several decades now, the pro-life legal movement has made essentially the same argument about abortion: The standard set by the landmark Supreme Court ruling in Roe v. Wade and then modified in Planned Parenthood v. Casey is not only unconstitutional but sloppily assembled. The issue isn’t even the Supreme Court’s business. It should be thrown back to the states.

This argument was on full display this month when the high court heard oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization , the most significant abortion case in 30 years ( Casey was decided in 1992). It concerns a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, which conflicts with the viability standard — when the baby could survive outside the womb — set in Casey , typically understood to begin at 24 weeks. Viability, Mississippi Solicitor General Scott Stewart argued, is a “quintessentially legislative line” with no ties to the court’s power to interpret the Constitution. The state asked the court to determine if such bans are unconstitutional. The court is now weighing those arguments, and if it decides in Mississippi’s favor, it will instigate the biggest abortion fight in 50 years.

Everyone involved knows the stakes of upsetting the status quo. Pro-life advocates, for instance, know that if Roe is overturned, that won’t necessarily mean the end of abortion. What will likely emerge is a patchwork of conflicting laws across the country. “The battle over abortion is going to be fought in each state and the American people will have the right to come up with these compromises,” said Carrie Severino, president of the conservative Judicial Crisis Network, on the day that the case was argued. “This is for the people and legislatures — not the courts — to decide.”

And on the other side, legal-abortion advocates were quick to point out that a seismic change in abortion laws could upset the country in unpredictable ways. “Two generations have now relied on this right, and one out of every four women makes the decision to end a pregnancy,” said attorney Julie Rikelman about the essential holding of Roe in her opening statement for Jackson Women’s Health. Rikelman made the uncomfortable contention that, at least according to present standards, calling that right into question will “propel women backwards.”

The controversy surrounding Dobbs , as well as the legal mess of the Roe and Casey combo, forced the justices to attempt a resolution to several issues at once. First, the court showed concern for the public’s perception of its deliberations. Justice Stephen Breyer repeatedly asked if Dobbs is a “watershed” case — something rising to the level of Brown v. Board of Education — that undoes an egregiously wrong decision, regardless of stare decisis, the legal doctrine of precedent invoked since Casey to let Roe stand. Breyer lamented that, no matter how the court decides, people on both sides of the debate won’t accept the decision: "They’re going to be ready to say, 'No, you’re just political, you’re just politicians.'"

Perhaps in an attempt to shut down that perception, Justice Brett Kavanaugh aimed some of his questions at determining what the court is not considering. “If you were to prevail, a majority of states still could and presumably would continue to freely allow abortion?” he asked Stewart, implicitly pointing out that the Supreme Court is not in the business of abortion restriction, despite the direst predictions of its critics.

Kavanaugh, however, like the other justices, mostly attended to the issues raised in the case itself. Referencing Breyer’s “watershed” comment, he pointed out a series of 10 cases in which the court had reversed precedent, Brown foremost among them. Justice Samuel Alito, picking up on that line of argument, asked Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar to explain what makes Dobbs , which seeks to correct a decision that is widely acknowledged to be sloppy, any different from Brown , which disregarded a long-standing precedent to overthrow an “erroneously wrong” racial policy. Prelogar struggled to answer.

Chief Justice John Roberts targeted the viability question specifically. In questions to Rikelman, he appeared to be searching for some middle ground between the viability standard and the 15-week ban, which he called “not a dramatic departure from viability.” Some speculated that Roberts, who is notorious for his narrow decisions, was searching for some way to uphold Mississippi’s law without tossing Roe . Still, Roberts agreed with Stewart when he said that the viability line in Casey was “arbitrary,” a point that Roberts noted was made in deceased Justice Harry Blackmun’s private papers.

Justice Neil Gorsuch used Roberts's concern with viability to press Prelogar on whether there really was much wiggle room for the court to deliver a centrist decision. Prelogar was unable to give a clear answer, and the seeming lack of gray area led abortion opponents to wonder if the court will actually rule in their favor. And the court might. Or it might deliver a bizarre, divided decision. It’s too difficult to make a prediction, and probably a waste of time, too: Opinions often change or are massaged between fall arguments and spring decisions.

No matter how the court decides, though, the pro-life movement, whose sustained energy has brought the abortion debate to this point, will face its biggest challenge since Roe . If the court delivers a victory, then there are still scores of state battles to tackle. And if the court does not, then the movement will face a massive reckoning, a large-scale version of the quiet civil war that occurred when many pro-lifers doubted that the court would even hear Dobbs . In that fight, a group of constitutional scholars pushed back against the conservative dogma that abortion is a state issue. Instead of simply tossing Roe , they argued, the court should find the right to life in the 14th Amendment. If the court rules against Mississippi, that position is likely to gain wider acceptance in the pro-life movement.

Already, the movement is preparing for a post- Roe fight. Researchers at the Susan B. Anthony List, one of the most influential pro-life advocacy groups, say they have plans to expand the organization’s state efforts. And states controlled by pro-choice legislatures, such as Vermont and Oregon, as well as the District of Columbia, have preemptively fought back by enshrining full abortion access in their constitutions. And there are a few states — Arkansas, Mississippi, and West Virginia, for instance — where pre- Roe abortion bans could be enforced immediately if the court tosses the decision.

But these state-level battles are only the beginning. A world in which at least some abortion protections are not automatically guaranteed is completely alien to the one we live in right now. And the pro-life movement won’t find much success unless it can back up wins in the courts and state legislatures with cultural accommodations for women who choose to complete their pregnancies rather than have an abortion.

“We need to be thinking creatively on the policy side and on the civil society side,” said Ryan Anderson, president of the Ethics and Public Policy Center.

Some of Anderson’s suggestions, which he laid out in an event following oral arguments, include paid family leave or extending child tax credits to cover the nine months a baby spends in the womb — “simple tweaks like that, that could make a difference in a family’s life.”

That’s logical. Small changes follow big changes. And this big change, if it comes, was almost a lifetime in the making.

Nic Rowan is managing editor of the Lamp .

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
WashingtonExaminer

The Thomas court: Roe skeptic seizes moment during Supreme Court abortion hearing

Clarence Thomas is the only current justice who was on the bench when the Supreme Court reaffirmed its previous precedent legalizing abortion. Thomas dissented in 1992, his first year on the court. Now he's a leading member among the court's conservative bloc that could uphold the constitutionality of Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban and, by extension, overturn Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
State
Mississippi State
State
Oregon State
State
Arkansas State
Vogue Magazine

What the Supreme Court Just Ruled on Abortion Scares Me, and It Should Scare You Too

On Friday the Supreme Court had the chance to strike down a completely unconstitutional, totally insane Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks. The law goes even further than that—it limits what kind of lawsuit can be filed to challenge it and puts bounties on everyone from doctors to Uber drivers who might assist in an abortion in some way. It was the kind of law that was so dystopian that many people didn’t believe it would even be enacted, but on September 1, S.B. 8 was instated in the state of Texas. Even many conservative court watchers thought the Supreme Court should and would strike down the law because it went contrary to both Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. Instead, the Court last Friday kicked the case back to the district courts.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Person
John Roberts
Washington Post

What the Supreme Court Would Gain If It Reverses Roe v. Wade

President Joe Biden’s commission on reforming the Supreme Court did not make any recommendations in its final report. Biden did not ask it to. It did, however, show what is on the minds of legal experts of varying political stripes. What they are worrying about, more than anything else,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Chief Justice John Roberts warns Supreme Court over Texas abortion law

WASHINGTON — The chief justice of the United States, John Roberts, warned Friday that the Supreme Court risks losing its own authority if it allows states to circumvent the courts as Texas did with its near-total abortion ban. In a strongly worded opinion joined by the high court’s three...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Legislatures#Abortion Law#Planned Parenthood#The Supreme Court#Mississippi Solicitor#American#Judicial Crisis Network
Boston Globe

Some additional arguments on abortion for the justices to consider

Throwing rules back to the states would be ill-advised. Climate considerations sometimes affect longevity for those who spend their entire lives in different states. To date, however, no scientific evidence has concluded that fetal development fluctuates from state to state. Regardless, the Supreme Court seems poised to legitimize alternate state...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Times-Leader

It’s time for the court to reverse Roe

Last Wednesday, the United States Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. In the case, Mississippi is seeking court approval on a law that would ban abortion after 15 weeks, but Mississippi also argues Roe v. Wade itself should be reversed by the court. It appears there are six votes on the court for gutting Roe and five for reversing it altogether.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Today’s Supreme Court Case Makes It Clear: Amy Coney Barrett Will Decide the Future of Abortion Rights in the United States

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. After almost two hours of oral argument, it’s clear that the fate of nationwide legal abortion is now in the hands of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. That’s not good news for the future of abortion rights. The case argued today involved a ban on abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy. Roe and subsequent Supreme Court cases had been entirely clear that states could not ban abortion before “viability,” a medical term indicating when a fetus has developed enough that it could survive outside a woman on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
thelundreport.org

Conservative Justices Seem Poised To Overturn Roe’s Abortion Rights

A newly conservative Supreme Court on Wednesday heard the most serious legal challenge in a generation to a woman’s right to obtain an abortion. And judging from the questions asked by the justices, it appeared possible — even likely — that a majority of them could vote to turn the thorny question of whether to allow abortion and under what circumstances back to individual states.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Mississippi's abortion law is the gateway to the death of Roe

There is no question about the plan of the conservative majority. Unless there is a significant (and highly unlikely) change to the composition of the court before the conservatives accomplish their aim, this is the path ahead. Regardless of whether they do so with this week’s case out of Mississippi...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
185K+
Followers
56K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy