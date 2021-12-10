ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

De Blasio's parting gift

By Kaylee McGhee White
Washington Examiner
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity of Dreams? More like the City of Disappointment. Last week, outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio expanded New York's vaccine requirements, which were already some of the strictest in the country. The new policy requires all private-sector employers to force their employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. And all city residents...

www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Right or wrong, Gretchen Whitmer is not acting based on data

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer burst onto the national political scene in the spring of 2020 by arguing loudly with President Donald Trump and ordering some of the strictest and longest COVID-19 lockdowns in the country. She created statewide mandates that regulated virtually every public interaction among Michigan’s 10 million people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Cuomo torched by mob boss Sammy 'The Bull' Gravano over nursing home scandal: 'I would never do that'

Disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was torched by a former mob boss over the Democrat’s COVID nursing home scandal, saying that he "would never do that." The former boss of the Gambino crime family in New York City, Sammy "The Bull" Gravano, tore into Cuomo in a new series alongside former Colombo caporegime Michael Franzese over the deadly scandal that became a black mark on the former governor’s administration.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill De Blasio
Person
Joe Borelli
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City Council#Parting Gift#New Yorkers#Covid#Republicans
Washington Examiner

Mask 'mandates' are coming back, but the panicked power trips are fading

Despite widespread vaccination, Democratic governors are still whipping up panic about COVID-19 and the new, less fatal omicron variant. But it appears that even they know their power trips are coming to an end. New York and California are both reimposing mask mandates, but neither seems too interested in enforcing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS New York

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo Must Return $5.1 Million From COVID Book Deal, Ethics Committee Says

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — New York state’s ethics committee says former Gov. Andrew Cuomo needs to return the $5.1 million he made from his controversial book deal. The Joint Commission on Public Ethics voted on the matter Tuesday. In November, the committee rescinded its approval for the book, saying it originally greenlighted the project based on the promise that no government staffers would be used to help edit or produce it, but complaints later surfaced that pledge was not upheld. The decision gives Cuomo 30 days to turn the money over to the state Attorney General. “JCOPE’s actions today are unconstitutional, exceed its own authority and appear to be driven by political interests rather than the facts and the law,” Cuomo’s attorney said in a statement. “Should they seek to enforce this action, we’ll see them in court.” The statement also said “any staffer who assisted in this project did so on their own time.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
newsandguts.com

Cuomo Ordered to Relinquish $5.1 Million in Book Profits

A state ethics board on Tuesday ordered former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to relinquish roughly $5.1 million he made from a memoir about the COVID-19 pandemic. The Joint Commission on Public Ethics gave Cuomo permission to publish “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons From the Covid-19 Pandemic” in 2020. Last month, the board determined that Cuomo misled them when he said he would “write the book entirely on his own time, without the use of state resources or personnel.”
POLITICS
Rolling Stone

Andrew Cuomo Ordered to Give Back the $5.1 Million He Made Off a Covid-19 Book He Didn’t Write

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been ordered to hand over about $5.1 million he made from a book he “wrote” — i.e. a book he reportedly made his staffers write — about his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, The New York Times reports. The decision, handed down Tuesday by the Joint Commission on Public Ethics, ordered Cuomo to give the proceeds to the state attorney general’s office. The AG’s office has also been given the authority to enforce the ruling. But getting the full sum may be difficult, as Cuomo donated $500,000 to charity and dropped another $1 million in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Gothamist.com

NYC Health Experts Grade Mayor De Blasio’s COVID Legacy

Mayor Bill de Blasio has helmed the city through every twist of its pandemic journey. New Yorkers lived through the city becoming the nation’s early epicenter in March and April 2020, as hospitals filled and the lockdown quieted the busiest streets in America. The Trump administration failed to deliver on basic resources such as COVID tests and personal protective equipment (PPE), causing the city and the state at large to struggle during the initial onset.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy