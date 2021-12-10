Tunche Review: Rumble In The Jungle (PC)

A fantastic blend of roguelike, turn based strategy and deck build card games, Fights In Tight Spaces is a dark horse GOTY contender. The Finger Guns Review. My Agent 11 is facing off against a chunky biker boss and a pair of his pistol wielding minions. I’ve messed up and I’m cornered. Both the minions have me in their crosshairs and my only path out is blocked by the boss. My poor decisions up to this point have meant that I’ve been dealt a “Deadly Deal” injury which means I lose 3 health with each new turn (in exchange for a full health bar at the start of each fight). This fight has been going for so long, and I’ve made so many mistakes, I’ve only got 4 health left. If the next set of cards drawn aren’t in my favour, this is likely my last turn. The cards filter on to the screen and my heart sinks. I’m done for. I can’t see a way out. Only 2 of the cards deal damage and the boss still has plenty of his health remaining.

HOBBIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO