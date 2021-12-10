ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tunche Review: Rumble In The Jungle (PC)

By Chris Hall
keengamer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeveloped by LEAP Game Studios and published by HypeTrain Digital Tunche is a 2D Rogue-Like Beat ‘Em Up inspired by the myths and legends of the developer’s home nation of Peru. Join a colourful cast of characters as they seek out Tunche and save the rainforests. Play alone or with friends...

www.keengamer.com

heypoorplayer.com

Chorus Review (Xbox Series X)

Chorus is anything but your typical space shooter. Published by Deep Silver and developed by Fishlabs, the game puts players in control of Nara, a former high-ranking cult member who, after being forced to commit a horrible atrocity, joins forces with a group of rebels to destroy her former organization that holds a death-grip on the galaxy. Assisted by her sentient ship, Forsaken, she’ll explore a wide variety of striking starscapes as she wages war against her former allies, undertakes varied quests, and explores ominous temples to uncover new and more powerful psychic abilities.
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

White Shadows Review (PC)

White Shadows Review: A Haunting Dystopian Adventure. White Shadows is a fascinating title. Not only is it the first game developed by Monokel, but it’s also a stark and nuanced look at society. While it takes place in a world of humanoid animals, it’s very clear they serve as proxies for us. Much like in the literary classic Animal Farm, it’s clear the message here may not be one that’s uplifting, but instead a message full of hard truths. Nevertheless, White Shadows takes place in a stunningly cinematic dystopian world, and it managed to get its hooks in me despite the short runtime. Keep reading this White Shadows review to see if this puzzle platformer is right for you.
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

Monster Bash HD Review (PC)

I am familiar with Apogee Entertainment through everyone’s favorite proprietary software format of the ’90s—Shareware! I hate to date myself, but many of my first PC gaming experiences happened on it: Apogee’s own Commander Keen and Duke Nukem, and Epic’s Jill of the Jungle. I’m always happy to see the developers of my youth alive and kicking. Despite Shareware’s prolificness, there are plenty of games I missed from that period, including Apogee’s Monster Bash in 1993.
VIDEO GAMES
fingerguns.net

Fights In Tight Spaces Review (PC) – Deck ‘em Deck Builder

A fantastic blend of roguelike, turn based strategy and deck build card games, Fights In Tight Spaces is a dark horse GOTY contender. The Finger Guns Review. My Agent 11 is facing off against a chunky biker boss and a pair of his pistol wielding minions. I’ve messed up and I’m cornered. Both the minions have me in their crosshairs and my only path out is blocked by the boss. My poor decisions up to this point have meant that I’ve been dealt a “Deadly Deal” injury which means I lose 3 health with each new turn (in exchange for a full health bar at the start of each fight). This fight has been going for so long, and I’ve made so many mistakes, I’ve only got 4 health left. If the next set of cards drawn aren’t in my favour, this is likely my last turn. The cards filter on to the screen and my heart sinks. I’m done for. I can’t see a way out. Only 2 of the cards deal damage and the boss still has plenty of his health remaining.
HOBBIES
Rumi
softpedia.com

Battlefield 2042 Review (PC)

Battlefield 2042 is one of the most anticipated game releases of the year, and without a doubt, this isn’t at all a surprise. The Battlefield franchise has become miraculously successful in the last few years, so the release of a new title upgraded to meet the 2021 expectations was supposed to be received with much enthusiasm by the gaming community out there.
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

To The Rescue! Review (PC)

Reviewing games is interesting — you can never tell from the cover alone which games you’ll just go through the paces with and which ones will sink their teeth into you. It doesn’t matter if the game isn’t the prettiest or perhaps has some issues; all it takes is spending a little time with it to understand its true nature. Much like adopting a pet from a shelter, you might come in with preconceived notions, only to abandon them once a certain spark changes your mind. To me, To The Rescue! is like the cute yet troubled dog who needs a little TLC to really shine, but once it does, this one will indisputably become best in show.
VIDEO GAMES
keengamer.com

Exo One Review: An Interplanetary Search for Meaning

Exo One is a new atmospheric exploration game in which you control an alien craft in a strange mission guided by abstract messages and images towards an undetermined ending. If you are like me and enjoy a relaxing, albeit linear experience, then you may have a good time flying alongside the Exo One from planet to planet. I found it to be a similar experience to the game Journey, as they both have that similar sense of moving forward towards an unknown destination and purpose but enjoying every minute of it.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Serious Sam 4 Review (PS5)

Google Stadia has finally lifted its exclusivity period on Serious Sam 4, allowing the game to come to consoles. Those hoping to snag a copy of it on their systems are going to be disappointed that Serious Sam 4, a game initially slated to release on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, is not coming to those systems as promised. Instead, you’ll only have the option to play it on PlayStation 5 or the Xbox Series consoles, or of course, PC.
VIDEO GAMES
purenintendo.com

Review: Night Lights (Nintendo Switch)

Night Lights is a puzzle platforming game published by Ratalaika Games. This game showcases night in a whole new way as you try to help a tiny robot navigate through 45 different levels. So, let’s see if this game is entertaining enough for all of those levels. The ultimate...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo World Report

Twelve Minutes (Switch) Review

An intriguing mystery story told through a series of time loops. Point-and-click adventure Twelve Minutes takes place almost entirely within a small apartment, which is central to its charm but also limiting in terms of what the player can interact with. Still, the story that slowly unravels is a fairly compelling one, even if it falters a bit at the finish line. The hook, which will be familiar to those who have seen Groundhog Day or Edge of Tomorrow, is that the protagonist is trapped within a 10-minute-long time loop. With such a premise, repetition is to be expected, but the story generally doesn't last long enough to make repeated loops and mistakes too much of a problem. As with any narrative-focused title, major story beats will not be spoiled below, so read on at your leisure.
VIDEO GAMES
christcenteredgamer.com

Uurnog Uurnlimited (PC)

ESRB Rating: E for Everyone (Mild Fantasy Violence) Many years ago I came across a quirky platformer called Within A Deep Forest by a developer called Nifflas. It was a high-quality game for a freeware title of its time, offering simple gameplay with minimalist graphics, and a light puzzle element mixed in. Uurnog Uurnlimited is a charming 2017 platform-puzzler from the same person that sees you exploring a silly world to collect all sorts of things.
VIDEO GAMES
purenintendo.com

Review: Beyond Blue (Nintendo Switch)

There comes a point in every game with an underwater setting when I want to just explore. I’m not sure if this stems from my dad’s SCUBA diving days or those horrible drowning deaths in Sonic the Hedgehog. But when I’m underwater, I don’t want to be rushed or threatened.
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

Guild of Dungeoneering: Ultimate Edition Review (PC)

Guild of Dungeoneering: Ultimate Edition Review: The Return of a Classic Deckbuilding Adventure. It’s not every day you can return to a game you love with fresh eyes. I mean, sure, you can always replay a game after putting it down, but it can be hard to find the motivation. And while many AAA games get remade at a brisk clip, it’s more of a rarity for indies. We’re lucky if indie games get one release, let alone multiple. So when one of my all-time favorite indies announced it was getting a totally remastered and polished build, I perked up. That game is called Guild of Dungeoneering: Ultimate Edition. It effectively takes all the elements I loved in the game several years ago, fine-tunes most everything, and gives fans a huge incentive to pick it up once more. Keep reading this Guild of Dungeoneering: Ultimate Edition review to see how the game shapes up some five years after I last played it.
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

Mechajammer (PC) REVIEW – All Jammed Up

Mechajammer starts off like most typical CRPGs with a rundown of the world at large, and then you’re greeted with a character creation screen. And that’s where the typical experience ends. This is not the CRPG you grew up with. This is Mechajammer, and it’s certainly something.
VIDEO GAMES
vgchartz.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard (XS) - Review

Reviewer's Note: Since I have some heavy storytelling criticisms for Vanguard, I can't avoid mentioning SPOILERS altogether. Read on at your own risk. Another year, another Call of Duty (CoD) washes ashore. Even though the epoch depicted by lead developer Sledgehammer Games (& a gumbo of supporting teams in tow) is familiar territory, perhaps newer tech can bestow greater innovations. For the 18th mainline entry in this series, that's a tremendous gamble to take with fans' patience. And given a title like Call of Duty: Vanguard, it's all the more ironic that this is one of the series' most obsequious foot-soldiers to date.
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

Super Robot Wars 30 Review (PC)

Super Robot Wars 30 Review: Should You Attend this Mecha Crossover Bash?. 30 years. It’s not every day that a series or franchise not only hits such a milestone but also manages to stay healthy and relevant during that time. Sure, Mario and Mega Man are examples of series that have managed to accomplish such a feat. But when you consider you have others like Bomberman (which has struggled with its identity) or Blaster Master (which has been making a fantastic comeback) that haven’t fared nearly as well, it’s easy to see the many pitfalls a series can have over the years. But, if the Super Robot Wars franchise is more akin to Mario and Mega Man, why is Super Robot Wars 30 possibly the first time you’re hearing about it? Well, let’s answer that question as we dive into the absolutely massive 30-year celebration of one of gaming’s greatest hidden franchises.
VIDEO GAMES
fingerguns.net

Feral Flowers Review (PC) – A Rose-like Roguelike

Combining the thrill of time based arcade gaming and inventive 2D platforming, Feral Flowers is a cracking game. The Finger Guns review. As a critic, it’s a real pleasure to have the opportunity to play relatively unknown games and then spotlighting the diamonds in the rough. That’s the pleasure I’m getting out of writing this review of Feral Flowers. A roguelike platformer that taps into the joys of coin-op arcade gaming and old school platforming, it’s a heady blend of influences that feels like a thing all of its own.
VIDEO GAMES
HackerNoon

Punk Wars Review: A Fallout Inspired City Builder (PC)

Indie developers Strategy Forge S.A. deliver a new take on the 4X strategy genre, Punk Wars. Punk Wars blends steampunk, steelpunk, atompunk, and dieselpunk aesthetics into one game. The more I played it, the more my eyes glazed over. Punk Wars dropped the ball with a pretty abysmal selection of units. The most prominent victim of Strategy Forge’s design choices is the main map, which is graphically uninteresting due to its sole use of brown as basically the only color.
VIDEO GAMES
keengamer.com

What Happened to Minecraft Xbox Series X Ray Tracing?

Back in March 2020, a technical demo version of Minecraft was played on the Xbox Series X featuring ray tracing. This is a feature that the PC version currently has, assuming you have an RTX capable graphics card, that is. However, nothing more on the topic has been announced or even remotely hinted at since that day. It makes me wonder, what happened to ray tracing on Minecraft for the Xbox Series X?
VIDEO GAMES
christcenteredgamer.com

Tilting Tiles (PC)

Developed: TreeFall Studios L.L.C. Published By: TreeFall Studios L.L.C. Thank you TreeFall Studios L.L.C. for providing us with a review code!. This title is so minimalist that we can get straight to the point with it. Tilting Tiles is a puzzle game created by TreeFall Studios. The entire experience takes place on a grid where you play as a single red tile and the goal is to collect all the blue diamonds within the allotted moves located in the bottom. Every level is designed in such a way that you will either max out your moves or be within one to three moves from par. It’s an interesting way to design puzzles because it forces you to be aware of every move you make.
VIDEO GAMES

