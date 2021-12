Star Wars fans now have a chance to get an early voyage about the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser thanks to a giveaway being done as part of the “Star Wars Bring Home The Bounty” campaign. This is from Lucasfilm Consumer Products, which is partnering with Walt Disney World Resort and Lucasfilm Publishing for this giveaway. One lucky winner will get a two-night voyage aboard the Halcyon before it opens in March 2022. Not only will they get to experience this cruise, but they will also get an exclusive meet and greet with the authors of Star Wars: The High Republic.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO