ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson's director of athletics head to Miami

FOX Carolina
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The University of...

www.foxcarolina.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Miami, FL
College Sports
City
Miami, FL
Clemson, SC
Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
City
Clemson, SC
NBC News

DeSantis pushes bill targeting critical race theory in schools

WASHINGTON — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing a new bill that would allow parents to sue school districts if their children are taught critical race theory in classrooms, which mirrors how Texas' abortion ban is enforced. DeSantis announced the "Stop W.O.K.E. Act" in Wildwood, Florida on Wednesday,...
WILDWOOD, FL
The Hill

US sports leagues facing COVID-19 crisis

Professional sports leagues across the U.S. are dealing with a COVID-19 crisis, as a rash of cases is forcing the NHL and NBA to postpone games, and NFL teams to scramble to fill roster spots for absent players. After multiple COVID outbreaks in 2020, the hope this year was that...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Radakovich

Comments / 0

Community Policy