Bitcoin markets bounced a bit from the 200-day EMA to show signs of stability, which is exactly what we need at this point. I do believe that market participants are now going to target the $50,000 level. It is on a break above the $51,000 level that I think Bitcoin will have an opportunity to go much higher, and perhaps finally be done with this massive selloff. Yes, there are a lot of people out there that are looking for some type of new “crypto winter”, but the reality is that although we have had a vicious selloff, we are still technically holding the crucial 200 day EMA.

CURRENCIES ・ 7 HOURS AGO