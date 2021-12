COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The holidays are a time for fun and games. Unfortunately, many gifts on a child’s holiday wish list could have unexpected consequences down the road. Lottery tickets, online gaming, and augmented reality are among the top selling items this holiday season. For adults, these gifts can be a fun way to enjoy time with friends and family. For kids, these gifts can be the beginning of a gambling problem.

