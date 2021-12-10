ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rumbleverse Preview

By Mitchell Saltzman
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you think Fortnite would be better if you replaced all of the shotguns, sniper rifles, and rocket launchers with irish whips, bodyslams, and elbow drops, I’d say you have very peculiar and oddly specific tastes, but also that you should really keep your eye on the upcoming free-to-play, pro wrestling-inspired...

Rumbleverse Is a Free-to-Play Battle Royale Brawler for PS5, PS4

Epic Games’ metaverse will expand next year with Iron Galaxy’s free-to-play Battle Royale brawler, Rumbleverse. An early access beta is planned for 8th February on the PlayStation 5, but this title will also eventually release on the PS4 once development has wrapped up. You can check out the announcement trailer above, and some gameplay in the video below.
Rumbleverse Adds a Melee Twist to the Battle Royale

The game was conceived back in October 2017, explains Adam Boyes, co-CEO of Iron Galaxy. "We were brainstorming, talking about different types of competitive games and Royale games, and our co-CEO, Chelsey Glasgow, was like 'We should do wrestling,'" he says. "And then the whole brainstorming session became what it would it feel like if you could chokeslam someone off of a 40-story building."
How to sign up for the Rumbleverse early access beta

In case you missed it, Epic Games announced its second-ever battle royale title at the Game Awards 2021. Developed by Iron Galaxy, Rumbleverse is a cartoony 40-player battle royale loosely themed around professional wrestling. Early footage and streamer impressions indicate that combat would be more close and personal than what we’re used to in typical battle royale games, and that combo-stacking and other fighting game mechanics would be a part of the fun.
Iron Galaxy Announces Rumbleverse, A Colorful Free-To-Play Brawler, And Gameplay Will Be Shown Tomorrow

Iron Galaxy Studios has announced Rumbleverse, a new colorful free-to-play brawler with 40-player online multiplayer. Announced during The Game Awards 2021, the Rumbleverse debut trailer showcases some of the fun and zany characters we’ll be playing as in the new brawler. It seems quite expansive too. Fighters in the trailer jump all around a city, scaling buildings and more. According to a press release about the game, players will use an “ever-changing arsenal of elbow drops, powerbombs, and dropkicks” to defeat others.
GRID Legends Preview – PC

There’s something about pushing a car to the limits that I love. You’re on the ragged edge pushing for every inch of asphalt, reaching for every tenth of a second, and pushing to just beat the closest person around you, whether on the same lap or not. Pushing a machine to it its utmost limits is something thrilling for me. Granted I don’t get many chances to do this sadly due to laws and also driving a stock Ford Ranger. Enter in the newest addition to an old franchise is something that helps feel that need though. ‘GRID Legends’ thrusts into the drivers see from tour cars to formula vees, to big rigs? We got the chance to test drive the game a little early and let me tell you, this fills the need to drive.
Pokemon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum Wiki Guide

This section of our Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl walkthrough covers everything you can do after beating the Pokemon League and becoming Champion. There are tons to do after completing the main story. Buckle up! Your journey as a Pokemon master is just starting. How to Get the National...
