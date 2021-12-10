ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Cowboy Bebop’ Team Reacts to Netflix Cancellation: “Had So Much Cool Sh** Planned”

By Ryan Gajewski
 6 days ago
Members of the Cowboy Bebop team are offering their thoughts as the show rides off into the sunset.

On Thursday, The Hollywood Reporter learned exclusively that Netflix canceled its highly anticipated anime adaptation starring John Cho , Mustafa Shakir and Daniella Pineda as a trio of bounty hunters. The space Western show launched Nov. 19.

This led Bebop co-executive producer Javier Grillo-Marxuach to retweet THR ‘s story, adding his personal disappointment that the cast and crew won’t be back in the saddle with a hoped-for second season.

“I truly loved working on this,” Grillo-Marxuach wrote . “It came from a real and pure place of respect and affection. I wish we could make what we planned for a second season, but you know what they say, men plan, god laughs. see you space cowboy… #CowboyBebop #whateverhappens.”

Cast member Mason Alexander Park replied , “A joy to work on this with you,” adding a heart emoji. Grillo-Marxuach wrote back, in part, “Right back at ya! Had so much cool shit planned for s2.”

An individual not involved with the show responded to Grillo-Marxuach’s post by asking if he wrote a line from the first season that involved wordplay surrounding the homophones “blackmail” and “Black male.” The line had previously been criticized on social media.

The producer responded, “I didn’t write it and while I understand why you are displeased with it, how about not showing up on my mentions to admonish me when i just lost my job?”

Grillo-Marxuach later tweeted , “The one nice thing about tweeting about the cancellation of bebop is that it’s one more bite at the ‘block toxic fans with extreme prejudice’ apple!”

While he did not directly mention the cancellation, Cho took to Twitter shortly after the news broke to post a GIF from Friends of Richard, as played by Tom Selleck, saying glumly, “I’m OK.”

Park responded to Cho’s post by tweeting , “Love you, friend.”

Additionally, while she also did not directly reference the cancellation, Pineda posted a meme to Instagram shortly after THR ‘s story ran that featured two people holding shattered beer glasses amid an apparent toast gone wrong. The actress later shared other images of various mishaps to her Instagram Stories.

“Also this,” she wrote about one video showing a man falling off a trampoline and being accosted by a dog. “Today has been fun!”

Cowboy Bebop was based on a 1998 Japanese anime TV series and 2001 anime film. The Netflix live-action remake’s 10-episode first season currently holds a 46 percent approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

In her review, THR critic Angie Han wrote , in part, that the series was “faithful to a fault” and “seems to have no point at all.”

