PACC running out of space for new animal intakes

"We feel like a broken record here at PACC (Pima Animal Care Center) because we've been saying since June that we don't have comfortable space," Nikki Reck, the public information officer at PACC, said. "But we don't and we haven't continually from June to now and this is not normal for this time of year for PACC."

On Wednesday they took in 127 animals. Typically take in 30 to 40 a day during this time of the year.

"It's not that adoptions have dropped," Reck said. "It's just that they haven't matched what are coming in."

PACC needs help from the community to foster and adopt the new and old animals. They have waived all adoption fees for anyone looking for a new forever friend.

One of the other reasons they have had so many animals in the center is because of animal hoarding cases throughout the county.

"These hoarding cases can be very complex in the sense that you can be dealing with dozens, sometimes hundreds of animals," Ted Noon, a detective with the Pima County Sheriff's Department, said.

Animal hoarders may think they are doing something beneficial for the animal, but they could be committing a crime. Noon said neighbors should report anything suspicious that to keep animals safe.

