Number of pedestrian deaths in WNC jumps

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Weld County Office of Emergency Management closed northbound Interstate 25 at Owl Canyon Road to high profile vehicles and light vehicles on Wednesday. There is no estimated time for reopening to those types of vehicles on that section of I-25. (credit: CBS) From Weld OEM: I-25 NB Closed to high profile/light vehicles at Owl Canyon Road due to high winds. CDOT crews are assisting with traffic control for a high wind restriction on high profile and light vehicles. No estimated time for reopening the roadway to high profile traffic. — Fort Lupton Fire (@FLFPD) December 15, 2021 CDOT crews are assisting with traffic control during the closure to high profile vehicles and light vehicles, which are being escorted off I-25. Southbound lanes of I-25 are not impacted. (credit: CDOT) There is a High Wind Warning in effect through 5 p.m. Wednesday that includes virtually every location in Colorado along and east of the Continental Divide.(credit: CBS) Owl Canyon Road is located north of Fort Collins.

WELD COUNTY, CO ・ 22 HOURS AGO