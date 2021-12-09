ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sixers star Joel Embiid upset with the officiating after home loss to Jazz

By Ky Carlin
 6 days ago
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is one of the dominant players in the game: He is going to either score in the post or get fouled.

However, he only had two free throws in Thursday’s 116-96 loss to the Utah Jazz at home. This comes after he shot 19 free throws in Wednesday’s road win over the Charlotte Hornets, so it’s strange to see a big drop in free throws in this one.

There was one play in the fourth quarter he believed he was fouled and did not get the call. He complained to the official while getting back on defense and was called for a technical.

“I’m not gonna complain,” said Embiid. “It is what it is, but there’s never really any consistency. I always know that before going into games, especially if I went to the free-throw line a lot the previous game, I always know that the next game, because they’re watching and they’re paying attention to it, I always know that the next game, they’re not gonna call it and they’re gonna let people be as physical as they want.”

In the six games Embiid had played since returning from COVID, he shot 21, 10, 10, eight, 14, and 19 free throws. That is an average of 13.7 free throws per game. It seemed he settled for jumpers, which could have affected his free-throw numbers on Thursday, but he believes it’s due to him taking a ton of free throws in the previous game.

“Obviously, all I can ever ask for is consistency,” Embiid added. “It doesn’t matter if someone went to the free-throw line 50 times the game before, a foul is a foul. The referees do a good job, and I have nothing to say bad about them.”

Embiid does believe opposing coaches are watching him and then complaining to the officials about his free throws.

“I’m sure,” Embiid added. “It goes from the coaches and obviously, the refs themselves. Like I said, I’m not complaining. I’m really not trying to get fined and lose money, but yeah.”

Embiid and the Sixers will look to bounce back on Saturday against the Golden State Warriors.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Sixers Trade Sends Ben Simmons to New York

We are now heading towards the year 2022 and Ben Simmons is still a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. All offseason long, the main trade discussions were centered around Simmons and the Sixers, yet here we are 26-28 games into the 2021-22 NBA season still talking about this nonsense!. The...
NBA
