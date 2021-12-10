ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

First trailer of Halo TV series on Paramount+ unveiled at the Game Awards

By Misael Duran
gamepur.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe debut teaser for the Halo TV series on Paramount+ was released as part of the Xbox 20th Anniversary Livestream. Today, the First Look Trailer for the series was unveiled during the 2021 Video Game Awards Livestream. The trailer gives the fans the best view of the series yet, and the...

www.gamepur.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Law & Order' Revival Adds Emmy-Winning Actress Whose First-Ever TV Role Was on Show's 1st Season

Law & Order is bringing on Emmy-winning actress Camryn Manheim as a series regular for the NBC revival, reports Deadline, premiering Feb. 24 as part of a Law & Order Thursday lineup. The Practice alum actually got her start on Law & Order during its first season three decades ago, making a guest appearance in her first TV role ever, and would go on to appear both in Seasons 3 and 4 as different characters.
TV SERIES
Cartoon Brew

Animation Coming To Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Apple TV+, Paramount+, Hulu, Criterion And Peacock In December 2021

The year may be wrapping up, but streamers aren’t slowing down their animation releases. For December, we’re expanding our monthly round-up of shows and films to include Comcast-NBCUniversal’s Peacock service. It’ll now be included monthly alongside Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Apple TV+, Paramount+, Hulu, and The Criterion Channel. If there are other U.S. streaming services you’d like to see added to our line-up, share a comment below.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Bunny & Clyde - In Development at HBO Max

In Bunny & Clyde, two lost and codependent souls — Clyde (Self), a broken gay thirtysomething in the midst of an unmedicated bipolar episode, and Bunny (Escola), a non-binary, self-identifying cabaret star – get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reinvent themselves and a second chance at happiness. But not until they first live in a dead man’s house, assume new identities and convince an entire Palm Springs community that the guy is still alive while they sell off his estate.
TV SERIES
San Angelo LIVE!

Paramount Releases Trailers for Highly Anticipated Video Game Adaptations

LOS ANGELES, CA- Paramount dropped a few trailers for surprise video game movie sequel and a highly anticipated video game live action series this past weekend. Up first is the first look at the SEGE video game adaptation sequel, Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Back in 2019 when the first Sonic the Hedgehog trailer dropped, fans across the internet were upset at the design of the beloved character. Instead of ignoring the fans, the crew went to work and came up with a design that fans loved and proved it by showing up to see the movie in theaters. According to boxofficemojo.com, Sonic made right…
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Taylor
Person
Natascha Mcelhone
Person
Halsey
Person
Pablo Schreiber
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

HALO: Everyone Is Counting On Master Chief On The First Official Poster For The Paramount+ Series

Following yesterday's trailer launch, Paramount+ has now shared the first official poster for the long-awaited Halo live-action television series, giving us another look at Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber). While the poster doesn't reveal much, it's actually quite notable as it depicts Master Chief holding his helmet, which could seemingly suggest...
TV SERIES
cinelinx.com

Halo Television Series will Make an Appearance at The Game Awards

The Game Awards are Thursday and we’ve been getting teases across social media about what we may see. That list now includes the Halo television series. The official account for the show posted a teaser on Twitter today. The Halo series will stream on Paramount Plus sometime next year.
TV SERIES
Pocket-lint.com

Halo TV series release date, how to watch, trailers and more

(Pocket-lint) - After half a decade of development hell, a Halo TV series is finally almost upon us. Starting in 2022, it will be exclusive to Paramount+ and we're now being treated to trailers to whet our appetite. Here's everything you need to know about the Halo live-action show. Halo...
TV SERIES
pcinvasion.com

A new teaser for the Halo TV series arrives before a full reveal at The Game Awards

The Halo TV series is on its way, and today we got two teasers on the upcoming Paramount production. First, Paramount offered a short bit of footage, showing off some very Halo-esque scenes. The second tease was that we won’t see the rest of the Halo TV series trailer until Thursday during The Game Awards. The video itself is short, only offering five seconds of actual content. But there are some interesting bits to check out.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount#Halo Games#The Game Awards#Beacon#Halo Tv#The First Look Trailer#Showtime
flickeringmyth.com

Live-action Halo TV series gets a poster from Paramount+

Following on from the release of the first trailer during The Game Awards this week, Paramount+ has now shared a poster for its upcoming live-action TV adaptation of the iconic Xbox video game series Halo which teases Pablo Schreiber’s Master Chief; take a look here…. Halo follows an epic...
TV SERIES
gamepur.com

When is the release date of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök?

Ubisoft previously stated that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla would receive new DLC going into the game’s second year. Statements by industry insiders, alongside a leak on the Epic Games Store, seemed to indicate that the new expansion will be titled “Dawn of Ragnarök.” Shortly after the expansion’s store page leaked, Ubisoft confirmed the title and also added that the expansion would arrive on March 10, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

A Slayer playlist is finally coming to Halo Infinite next week

After much wailing and gnashing of teeth within the Halo community, 343 Industries has announced that a Slayer playlist will be added to the game’s multiplayer portion in an update next week. The new playlist will arrive on Dec 14 and should be a welcome addition for all the players who seemed baffled at the playlist’s exclusive from the launch of the mode on November 15.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Cars
ComicBook

New Halo TV Series Photo Revealed Ahead of Official Trailer

The Halo TV series has released a new official photo of the Master Chief himself (Pablo Schreiber), ahead of the Paramount+ series' official trailer debut at the game awards this week. Like all promos for Halo up to this point, the new image is just a tease of the epic adaptation that fans of the iconic game series are now expecting. The first teaser trailer for the Halo TV series very much echoed this new image, by giving fans tantailizing glimpse of Master Chief (from the back) putting on his iconic helmet. By the time for teases is done: the full Hao footage will be a make-or-break moment for the franchise.
TV SERIES
gamepur.com

When is the release date for A Plague Tale: Requiem?

Asobo Studio premiered a new trailer for A Plague Tale: Requiem, the sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence, at The Game Awards. While Asobo did not announce a specific release date, the trailer shown did state that the game is coming in 2022 for the PlayStation 4/5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and the Nintendo Switch via cloud streaming. We’ll update this article as more information comes out that narrows down the game’s release window.
VIDEO GAMES
Deadline

Apple Wins ‘Sugar’ Auction; Colin Farrell Attached To Mark Protosevich-Created Genre-Bending Series

EXCLUSIVE: Apple TV+ won a heated auction for Sugar, the working title for a potential TV series that has Colin Farrell attached to star. It’s created by Mark Protosevich, whose feature work includes Thor and I Am Legend. The bidding for the package came down to Apple and Netflix, I hear. They are keeping plot under wraps but it’s an LA-set  contemporary take on the private detective story. Executive producers on the drama are Farrell and Protosevich, and Genre Films’ Simon Kinberg and Audrey Chon, as well as Scott Greenberg. Kinberg just landed a second season renewal for the Apple TV+ sci-fi series Invasion, which he co-created, writes and EPs with David Weil. Farrell is separately in a deal to star in an HBO Max limited series spinoff that will move the Penguin character he’ll play in the Matt Reeves-directed The Batman next year, into an episodic drama centering on Penguin’s rise to power in the Gotham criminal underworld.. Farrell is repped by CAA, Ilene Feldman Management and Hansen Jacobson; Protosevich is repped by LBI Entertainment and Hansen Jacobson. Kinberg is repped by CAA and attorney Karl Austen.  
TV SERIES
Variety

Paramount Plus Announces New Original Animated Series ‘Big Nate’ (TV News Roundup)

Paramount Plus announced that the animated series “Big Nate” will debut early next year. The series is from Nickelodeon Animation Studio and is based on the children’s books and comic strip written and drawn by Lincoln Peirce. The 26-episode series follows Nate, an 11-year-old boy, and his best friends as they navigate sixth grade, dealing with disasters at home and detention at school, and using cartoons and drawing to express himself along the way. The voice actors featured in the series include Ben Giroux as Nate Wright, Dove Cameron as Ellen Wright, Rob Delaney as Martin Wright, Bryce Charles as Dee...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Teams With Legendary, ‘Sweet Tooth’ Showrunner for Fantasy Movie ‘God Country’ (Exclusive)

Netflix has come aboard God Country, Legendary and AfterShock Media’s feature adaptation of the comic written by Donny Cates. Jim Mickle, co-creator and showrunner of Netflix’s instant hit Sweet Tooth, is set to direct the fantasy and is co-writing the script with Cates. The deal puts Legendary back in business with Netflix, which previously picked up Enola Holmes, Legendary’s young adult adventure film starring Millie Bobby Brown that became a big hit for the streamer. Legendary’s Mary Parent and Ali Mendes and AfterShock’s Lee Kramer and Jon Kramer are producing. Mickle and Linda Moran, his partner at the duo’s Nightshade banner, will also...
TV SERIES
Variety

Warner Bros. TV Lands ‘Goonies’ Project at Disney Plus, the Latest Example of Its ‘Never Say Die’ Approach (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Goonies’ never say die” is a memorable catchphrase from that fan favorite 1980s film. But it could also describe Warner Bros. TV’s recent strategic efforts to keep some of its series alive through crafty dealmaking. And that, coincidentally, includes “The Goonies”-inspired “Untitled Film Re-Enactment Project” that had been adapted by writer Sarah Watson into a pilot for Fox. The drama, about a teacher who helps her students re-create, shot-for-shot, the original movie, eventually was passed on by Fox, which felt it skewed too young for the network. But Variety can exclusively report that the series, which now has the title...
TV & VIDEOS
gamepur.com

When is the release date for Dune: Spice Wars?

Dune: Spice Wars is an all-new 4X strategy game that will be making its debut soon under Steam Early Access. You’ll be able to play as four different factions from the world of Dune, including House Atreides and House Harnokken, among others that have not been announced yet. Your mission is to gather the valuable resource spice on the planet of Arrakis.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy