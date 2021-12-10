ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week for Fall

By Cam Lavallee
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XJoR8_0dJ0loAb00

It’s time we wrap up the 2021 high school fall sports season, so tonight we’re going to do just that.

I haven’t had a segment like this in a little over a month, but this seems like a fitting time to bring it back.

Let’s see the best-of-the-best that fall sports had to offer in a special edition of NewsChannel 34 Sports plays of the week.

Number 5, and Week 5 of the football season.

Windsor’s Jimmy Lindsley rolling left.

To the sideline for KJ Hagley, and an acrobatic tip-toe catch.

Hagley with a little toe drag swag. What a catch and what a start to the countdown.

Number 4, same field, different sport.

Whitney Point field hockey star Brenna Bough just carving up the Windsor defense, complete with a goalie deke and finish.

An absolutely incredible talent in an area filled with top tier players.

Just named a National Field Hockey Coaches Association All-Region team member.

Number 3, boy’s soccer.

Final minute of the game between Owego and Vestal.

Owego’s Yuri Brich putting the moves on the Vestal defender and scoring what would be the game-winning goal.

Just sensational moves, including a nutmeg, and pounds it home to give Owego a 2-1 win.

Number 2, and timing is everything.

And this was an incredible time for Michael Mancini to have his best run of the season.

Spin moves one defender.

Bulls over another, and takes off for the go-ahead touchdown.

This coming in the Class B state championship game, and speaking of state champions.

That leads us right into #1, and it’s a joint effort.

This one is for the four teams from Section IV that went on to win New York state championships this fall.

The first was Whitney Point field hockey winning the Class C championship back in mid-November, a 6-1 beat down of Hoosick Falls in the finals.

That’s six of the last seven for the Eagles.

And, of course, we have the three football state champs.

Maine-Endwell taking out Pleasantville in Class B, Chenango Forks shutting out Schuylerville in Class C, and Tioga closing out a perfect season with a win over Moriah in Class D.

Congratulations to our state champions, and all the fall student-athletes.

I can’t wait to see what the winter season has in store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
shorelineareanews.com

Top performers from the Shorecrest Fall Sports season

With the high school Winter Sports season just underway, here’s a spotlight on the top performers from the Shorecrest Fall Sports season. Award winners for "Athlete of the Season" - as voted on by Shorecrest coaches. Anna was a 3 year starter for the Lady Scots Volleyball team, and...
SPORTS
farmerpublishing.com

Fall Sports Banquet

Rock Port High School hosted its Fall Sports Banquet Tuesday, December 7. Lettering in golf, from left to right, were Hadleigh Jones, Stevie Pritt, and Payten Shrader. Caleb Lucas, left, and Audrey Watkins, right, lettered in cross country. The 2021 football cheerleaders, from left to right, were: front row –...
ROCK PORT, MO
goroyalsgo.net

Weekly Sports Schedule

Good luck to ALL our Royal Winter Sports Teams in action this week! Let’s get out and support all of our AWESOME Royal Teams!. For the HOME Royal Boys Basketball games vs Green Canyon this Wed, Dec 15th- all levels playing in the Smith (Main) Gym will be live-streamed online through the NFHS Network (cost applicable) using the direct link: https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/roy-high-school-roy-ut.
SPORTS
kalb.com

Vote for the Play of the Week

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - High school basketball has tipped off across Cenla. Not only will we cover the best matchups, but the best highlights as well including the dunks, no-look passes, full-court and half-court shots. Vote for what you think should be the play of the week. The winner will...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Hockey#Football#Owego#Vestal#Section Iv#Eagles#Maine Endwell#Chenango Forks
suburbanonesports.com

Wissahickon Seniors Recognized for Committing to Play Collegiate Sports

On Thursday, Nov. 9, 2021, fourteen Wissahickon seniors were recognized for committing to compete in their respective sports at the collegiate level. Student-athletes will be recognized individually by sport at a later date. Photos provided by Keith Clemens Photography. To view a gallery of the event, please click on the following link: https://solsports.zenfolio.com/p308497577.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribune-Review

Westmoreland football players make it official on signing day

It’s been quite a few days for Cade Yacamelli. First he and his Penn-Trafford teammates celebrating their first PIAA football title, then came the welcome Saturday by the community, all the congratulations they received from their classmates and teachers Monday and Tuesday and being the guest of honor along with the other captains at the school’s Christmas function Wednesday, where they posed for pictures and signed autographs.
TRAFFORD, PA
WJHL

Pry introduces 19 new Hokies on Early Signing Day

Blacksburg, Va. (WJHL) – The last few weeks have been a blur for Virginia Teach head coach Brent Pry. Hired just over two weeks ago, he and interim head coach J.C. Price have spent most of it on the road. The two coaches told reporters they tried to see as many recruits as possible face-to-face […]
BLACKSBURG, VA
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
268K+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy