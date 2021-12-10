ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Ohams carries Fordham past Long Island University 73-57

Anderson Herald Bulletin
 6 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Chuba Ohams tied his career high with 20 points plus 11 rebounds as Fordham topped...

www.heraldbulletin.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
fordham.edu

Meet Sally Benner, the New Head of the Fordham University Alumni Association

On a recent Saturday morning, Sally Benner popped into her local bagel shop. Clad in a Fordham face mask—New York regulations, meet Ram pride—she had a bit of a “who’s on first?” encounter with a Fordham Law alumnus. She told her new acquaintance to save the date for an upcoming alumni event, but he wouldn’t quite believe he was allowed to attend.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Anderson Herald Bulletin

UCSB visits Pacific

UC Santa Barbara (5-3) vs. Pacific (4-6) Spanos Center, Stockton, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: UC Santa Barbara and Pacific look to bounce back from losses. UC Santa Barbara came up short in an 80-59 game at Saint Mary's in its last outing. Pacific lost 78-66 to San Jose State in its most recent game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Anderson Herald Bulletin

Franklin, UIC host DePaul

DePaul (8-1) vs. Illinois-Chicago (3-6) Credit Union 1 Arena, Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Javon Freeman-Liberty and DePaul will face Damaria Franklin and Illinois-Chicago. Freeman-Liberty has scored 24 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 16.6 over his last five games. Franklin is averaging 15.6 points over the last five games.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island University#Fordham#Ap#Sharks#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Bwog

Columbia Women’s Basketball Marches To Victory Against Long Island University

The Lions defeat LIU 65-55 after a slow first quarter. Coming off of a brutal 75-87 loss to the University of Massachusetts, the Lions were poised to return to winning ways. Before Monday night’s game, Columbia (9-3) stood 8-3 with its only losses coming against UMass (10-2), Mizzou (9-2), and Stony Brook (8-1). Interestingly enough, Princeton University (7-3) and the University of Pennsylvania (4-7), who were ranked first and second respectively in the preseason Ivy League Conference rankings, both sit below Columbia in the current Ivy League standings. Although the Lions had a shaky start to their game against the LIU Sharks (0-10), they quickly turned the game around after the half.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Vanderbilt reaches into Louisiana to land elite safety recruit

The Vanderbilt Commodores received a big commitment from safety Jadais Richard from West Monroe High School in Louisiana. Richard, who was committed to TCU at one point, decided to decommit once former Horn Frogs head coach Gary Patterson left Fort Worth. The 3-star safety also had offers from Louisville, Baylor,...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy