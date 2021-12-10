ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

GM CEO says making ventilators changed the company culture

By TOM KRISHER, Associated Press
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sFrrr_0dJ0knXL00

DETROIT (AP) — The CEO of General Motors says the automaker learned valuable lessons last year when it stepped in to boost emergency production of ventilators to treat severely ill COVID-19 patients.

Mary Barra said the company was able to help a small West Coast ventilator maker start large-scale production in about a month. That gave GM confidence to speed up other tasks.

She told the Automotive Press Association of Detroit on Thursday that the experience helping Ventec Life Systems ramp up production changed GM's culture.

Now the company moves faster on electric vehicles, software and other projects.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Gear Patrol

Chevy's Next Pickup Truck Will Be 'Unmatched,' GM CEO Says

By now, we're all quickly becoming aware of the capability and potential of electric vehicles. Trading in internal-combustion engines and tanks full of liquid fossil juice for electric motors and battery packs not only makes cars and trucks more environmentally friendly and easier to maintain, it also makes it easy to make vehicles that pack more power and capability than their ICE-powered forebears. (Witness Tesla's supercar-stomping Model S Plaid or Rivian's R1T pickup, which is racking up awards left and right.)
CARS
Motor1.com

Chevy Silverado EV To Be Unmatched, According To GM CEO

The 2022 CES show in Las Vegas will be very important for Chevrolet. The automaker will unveil the electric version of the Silverado which will be based on a modular platform and will use the company’s Ultium batteries. It will be aimed directly against the Ford F-150 Lightning and the likes in the quickly growing segment of zero-emission trucks. And according to GM’s boss, it will be unmatched on the market.
CARS
Truth About Cars

GM CEO Says Incentives May Help America Transition to EVs

General Motors CEO Mary Barra has chimed in on the weeklong open discussion about whether or not it’s a good idea for America to embrace the Biden administration’s EV tax credit plan, which just so happens to be deeply intertwined with the Build Back Better Act’s cavalcade of federal initiatives.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Business
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
Detroit, MI
Health
Detroit, MI
Business
Detroit, MI
Cars
MotorTrend Magazine

GM CEO Promises Unmatched Electric Chevrolet Silverado

Look for 2022 to be an exciting year for General Motors, Chairman and CEO Mary Barra says, starting with the reveal of the Chevrolet Silverado EV and other electric vehicle news on January 5 at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The Silverado will educate people on what you can do with an electric truck when you have a dedicated platform, Barra said at an Automotive Press Association event in Detroit.
CARS
NBC Philadelphia

MP Materials CEO Says GM Partnership Key to Building EV Supply Chain in U.S.

MP Materials and General Motors announced a partnership Thursday focused on the sourcing of rare earth magnets, which are essential for EV motors. The deal helps advance efforts to develop resilient EV supply chains in the U.S., MP Materials CEO James Litinsky told CNBC's Jim Cramer. "It'll be great for...
BUSINESS
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

GM Acquires 25% Stake in Electric Boating Company

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. General Motors is investing tens of billions of dollars to...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Barra
Vice

Better.com CEO Called Top Investor ‘Sewage,’ Said Making Company Money Would Earn Employees ‘Freedom’

Vishal Garg was angry. It was April, and the CEO of Better.com was preparing to take his pseudo-tech mortgage startup public. The company had recently hired Kevin Ryan, a Morgan Stanley executive, as its chief financial officer, and Morgan Stanley was advising the company. An initial SEC registration form had even been drawn up. But the plan fell apart. The company decided instead to list itself on the stock exchange directly, by way of a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Stellantis CEO Says Company Being 'Forced' To Make Electric Vehicles

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) released its Model S in June 2012. Over the years, the company has watched its production and deliveries numbers rise along with its share price. Leading automotive companies such as Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) are investing heavily in electric vehicles to take on Tesla.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

DocuSign CEO takes blame for Q3 slowdown, says company needs to generate demand

Dubbing the 42% drop in its stock price an "overly strong market" reaction to its earnings, DocuSign CEO Dan Springer acknowledged that growth slowed suddenly in Q3 following the surge experienced during the pandemic. In an interview with CNBC, the head of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) took responsibility for the disappointing results,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Ceo#Ventilators#Company Culture#Ap#Ventec Life Systems
Reuters

Toyota will send its hybrids to the breaker’s yard

MELBOURNE, Dec 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Toyota Motor (7203.T) will make another major strategic shift in the coming months. The $250 billion Japanese carmaker in December dramatically increased its electric-vehicle ambitions. But the company run by Akio Toyoda is still devoting as much investment to hybrid vehicles. That is about to change.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Softbank SPAC taking supply chain AI company Symbotic public with Walmart backing

Symbotic LLC said Monday it agreed to be acquired by SoftBank Investment Advisers special purpose acquisition company SVF Investment Corp. 3 in a deal that values the artificial intelligence company in the logistics space at $5.5 billion. The transaction will result in Symbotic becoming a public company for trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol SYM. Symbotic will also raise $205 million in a common equity sale to private investors including $150 million from Walmart Inc.'s , a customer of Symbotic. Symbotic said it has a contracted order backlog of more than $5 billion and expects to generate...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Cars
fortworthbusiness.com

Kubota appoints new president, CEO, makes other leadership changes

Grapevine-based Kubota Tractor Corp. has announced the appointment of Shingo Hanada as the new President and CEO of Kubota Tractor Corp. and Kubota North America, effective Jan. 1, 2022. Hanada is a 32-year Kubota veteran who most recently held the position of Executive Officer, Kubota Corporation, and President of Kubota...
BUSINESS
smarteranalyst.com

Ford Chairman Acquires 2M Shares of the Automaker — Report

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Ford’s (F) chairman Bill Ford has acquired 2 million shares of the company. According to a report published by Bloomberg, the great-grandson of founder Henry Ford paid $20.5 million in cash for the stock options. The executive used cash to pay for exercise costs. Shares of the automaker fell 1.21% to close at $19.57 on December 9.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Ford Calls For Workers To Join The Automaker And Help Build Its Best-Selling Trucks, Even If They Have No Prior Experience In The Industry

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) is inviting workers even if they do not have a prior automotive or manufacturing experience to join the legacy automaker. What Happened: The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker is inviting workers to show up at the career fair at the Kentucky Truck Plant, home to its best-selling F series truck, this Saturday.
DEARBORN, MI
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy